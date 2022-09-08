We’ve all had that situation where we just hit our ball over the green and face a fast, delicate downhill chip. Such a touchy shot this can become a real knee knocker. It’s not always the case but most greens are built where the back of the green is higher than the front of the green. This design is ideal for accepting a properly hit golf shot. On greens like this, it’s often better to miss short, rather than go long and have a downhill chip coming back.

