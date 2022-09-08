Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship
A couple of Irishmen battled to the end of the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, with Shane Lowry pulling off the victory to beat Rory Mcilroy by one stroke at Wentworth in England. In the DP World Tour marquee event that was shortened to 54 holes because of the death...
golfmagic.com
SUPER FORGIVING! Cobra Forged Tec Iron Review 2022
- The Cobra Forged Tec irons are incredibly forgiving and they are a player's distance iron at a competitive price. Having already reviewed the Cobra Forged Tec One-Length irons, we wanted to go full circle and assess the performance of the regular Forged Tec set. GolfMagic Equipment Editor Alex Lodge...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia WITHDRAWS from BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
LIV Golf player and European stalwart Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. As first reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, there has been no reason given by the DP World Tour thus far about the Spaniard's withdrawal. Garcia, who is yet to win the...
Golf Digest
Padraig Harrington is a winner for a third time in his last seven PGA Tour Champions starts
A World Golf Hall of Fame resume in conjunction with youth, by senior golf standards, is a formidable one-two punch that Padraig Harrington continues to use in his assault on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington, 51 and in his first full season on the senior tour, won the Ascension Charity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: If you struggle around the greens, try my ‘Chip-Putt’ shot
We’ve all had that situation where we just hit our ball over the green and face a fast, delicate downhill chip. Such a touchy shot this can become a real knee knocker. It’s not always the case but most greens are built where the back of the green is higher than the front of the green. This design is ideal for accepting a properly hit golf shot. On greens like this, it’s often better to miss short, rather than go long and have a downhill chip coming back.
DP World Tour Announces Decision On BMW PGA Championship
The BMW PGA Championship was suspended in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. With Friday's round already canceled, the event organizers have come to a decision on the rest of the tournament. In a statement on Friday, the DP World Tour announced that play will resume on...
Golf.com
Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD
Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
Golf.com
Check out these great size-inclusive golf pants for men
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
With big-name contenders, a somber day at Wentworth figures to be followed by roaring Sunday
VIRGINIA WATER, England — At the end of a day that always had the potential to look and feel a bit different, many of the names at and near the top of the leaderboard at the BMW PGA Championship have a familiar ring to them. On 12 under par, Viktor Hovland leads alongside Soren Kjeldsen. But piled up behind and all within two shots of the pacemakers are three major champions: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari.
Comments / 0