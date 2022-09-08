Read full article on original website
chicagostarmedia.com
Williamson County Republicans object to the Democratic candidate for state's attorney
MARION — Williamson County Republicans have filed objections with the county election board against Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale’s petition as a candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney. The objections were filed by Williamson County Republican Chairman Jeff Diederich, Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly. The objection to...
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 569 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s. As of Sept....
myleaderpaper.com
MoDOT to install J-turns on Hwy. M
A project to install J-turns at two dangerous intersections on Hwy. M in Barnhart is moving forward, said Tom Blair, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) St. Louis district engineer. Blair on Sept. 1 said MoDOT will begin accepting bids to construct the improvements in October, and it will likely...
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Fall Festival to include something for everyone
The 31st annual De Soto Fall festival set for Saturday, Sept. 17, will include a lot of low-cost and free activities for the whole family, said Sarah Greenlee, office coordinator for the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. Festivities will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m....
kfmo.com
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
KFVS12
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat
A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
myleaderpaper.com
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
mymoinfo.com
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert – Service – 09/07/22 at 11 a.m.
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert of Affton, Missouri, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Janice Bohnert is Tuesday evening...
wfcnnews.com
Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
myleaderpaper.com
Man severely burned in De Soto-area garage fire
A 30-year-old De Soto-area man suffered severe burns in a fire late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, said John Scullin, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District spokesman. He said De Soto Rural Fire got a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. about a...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
mymoinfo.com
That 80’s Band will close Twin City Days
(Festus, Crystal City) If you don’t get enough enjoyable live music at the Cobblestone Celebration Friday night, there’s the Concert in the Park Saturday night to conclude Twin City Days. It will take place on the stage at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Twin City Days Co-Chair Kirk Mooney says That 80s Band will be a great way to finish the 2022 festival.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Iron County Thursday, Sept. 8. It happened one mile south of Annapolis around 8:25 a.m. Scott G. Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Carrie L. Greer, 34, of Fredericktown head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
