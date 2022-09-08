Read full article on original website
Billings Mustangs to host Missoula PaddleHeads in 1st round of playoffs Monday
BILLINGS — Playoff baseball returns to Dehler Park Monday night. The Billings Mustangs will host the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park in the first game of a best-of-three North Divisional playoff series. Missoula finished the year with the best record in...
McClain O'Connor sparks Missoula PaddleHeads in win over Boise Hawks
McClain O'Connor's monster night helped the Missoula PaddleHeads win for the 10th time in their last 11 games late Friday night. O'Connor went 4 for 6 with a double, triple and three runs scored in an 8-5 road triumph against the Boise Hawks. Zootown's Pioneer League team boosted its record to 69-25 and its winning percentage to .734, which is the best in all of pro baseball.
Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired
MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
No. 11 Western Washington wins 3-0 vs. MSU Billings volleyball
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 11 Western Washington swept past Montana State Billings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets dropped to 6-3, 0-2. For the Yellowjackets, Jahsita Fa’ali’i had 11 kills....
Week 2: No. 3 Montana stifles South Dakota
The No. 3 Grizzlies (2-0) smothered South Dakota (0-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds. TOM BAUER, Missoulian. Updated 22 hrs ago.
Missoula PaddleHeads rally for road win over Boise Hawks, boost record to 68-25
MISSOULA — The best record in all of professional baseball just keeps getting better. After spotting the Boise Hawks a three-run lead early, the Missoula PaddleHeads rallied for an 11-8 road win late Thursday night. Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 68-25, bolstering its winning percentage to .731 and adding to its momentum as it readies for a North Division best-of-3 playoff series next week against Billings.
Billings Mustangs lose regular-season finale to Idaho Falls
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs' seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday night with an 8-4 loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. It was the regular-season finale for the Mustangs (53-41) and Chukars (48-48). Billings, which finished with the league's third-best record, will...
Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense
MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Braxton Hill showed off his closing speed in the north end zone Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week was still going full speed even with less than a minute in the game. A full 60-minute performance was going to be needed against a Missouri Valley opponent in South Dakota, and the Griz were delivering on defense.
Montana Lady Griz add Missoula Hellgate Knights grad Lauren Dick to roster as walk-on
MISSOULA — Lauren Dick, a recent graduate of Hellgate High, has joined the Montana women's basketball team as a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. The daughter of former Griz basketball player Ryan Dick, Lauren helped lead the Knights to back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Montana Class AA state tournament as a junior and senior.
Billings Mustangs slug their way past Idaho Falls Chukars
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs totaled 19 hits en route to a 14-6 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball play Friday at Dehler Park. It was the seventh straight victory for the Mustangs. Jordan Hovey homered for Billings and batted 3 for 5 with two...
Meet the Montana grad who's launching the NIL collective supporting the Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula. Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota
MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
Billings Outlaws indoor football team hires Kerry Locklin as coach
BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have hired a new coach. And he’ll be familiar to fans of the Champions Indoor Football team. Kerry Locklin, who was introduced as the Outlaws’ general manager at a press conference introducing Steven Titus as the team’s owner in early June at the Sports Plex, will be coaching the Outlaws in 2023.
Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade
BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 3; Amaya Lorash 2; Lauren Dull 1. Assists – Lauren Dull 2; Jayda Hatzell 1. Saves – Olivia Tourtlotte 6. BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Rae Smart 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Cienna Soens 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Kylie Swanton 2; Rae Smart 2; Ava Roe 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 2.
Billings Senior Broncs break through with win over Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Billings Senior exorcised at least a couple of their demons Friday night. The Broncs have been unable to hold on to leads in their first two games, and their trademark short-yardage Rambo package has had some execution problems, including early in this game. But those issues seemed...
Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener
BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank
FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temps after half time. Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Stung at the MAC: Stevensville volleyball sweeps Butte Central
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center. The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none. The scores of the match...
Billings West volleyball to hold annual military, police, firefighters appreciation night
BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team will hold its annual Military, Police and Fireman Appreciation Night on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Golden Dome. The Golden Bears’ varsity match against Billings Skyview is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Fans with a military, police or firefighter ID...
