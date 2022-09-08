Read full article on original website
PurpleLab Secures $40M for No-Code Healthcare Analytics Platform
– PurpleLab, Inc. raises $40M in Series B funding led by Primus Capital, which joins existing investor Edison Partners. – Founded in 2017, PurpleLab has a strong pedigree in proprietary methodologies for data organization, cleansing, management, and governance to solve key challenges across the healthcare industry. No code needed to...
cxmtoday.com
Digital Experience Platforms Market Worth $29.5 billion by 2032
Research firm Fact.MR expects the digital experience platform market to grow to nearly $29.5 billion by 2032, up from $9.9 billion in 2021, growing at a compound annual rate of 10.2 percent. Future growth is expected to be fueled by the development of platforms in other languages, the constant addition...
cryptonewsz.com
Could Crypto Feline Big Eyes Coin Outperform TRON and Solana by December 2022?
It’s never easy for a new cryptocurrency to perform like its established predecessors; this could be because of a late head start or simply because it lacks the potential. TRON (TRX) is a crypto which has been around for some time now; the same goes for Solana (SOL). The...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
cxmtoday.com
Capgemini Acquires SA to Enhance Digital CX offerings across Europe
Capgemini announced that it has acquired Knowledge Expert SA, a digital transformation service provider specializing in Pega technologies. The acquisition will enhance Capgemini’s capabilities in its digital customer experience offerings across Europe. Headquartered in Geneva, Knowledge Expert (KE)’s team is located mainly in Europe. As a registered Pega Service...
thefastmode.com
SD-Edge Startup Graphiant Launches from Stealth Mode
Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, emerged from stealth mode recently. Graphiant is introducing the Graphiant Network Edge, a solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners all delivered as-a-Service. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant’s Network Edge has MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery, security and privacy) and Internet-class agility.
Perks and Rec: Upgrade your tech at Discover Samsung
Get up to $1200 off new TVs, phones, and laptops during the Discover Samsung event.
cryptonewsz.com
Three Types of Cross-Chain Infrastructures That Are Genuinely Solving the Interoperability Dilemma
Currently, there are several smart contract blockchain networks, most of which have been operating in silos. DeFi natives could hardly move assets across different chains until recently; however, the debut of cross-chain solutions/bridges is gradually changing the landscape. By nature, cross-chain bridges are designed to connect independent blockchain ecosystems, allowing a seamless flow of communication and value transfer.
TechCrunch
Kenya’s HotelOnline acquires hospitality software company HotelPlus
The full terms of the transcation were not disclosed but Eric Muliro, who founded HotelPlus in Kenya 13 years ago is getting a payout and $1.9 million in shares in HotelOnline, which was valued at $24 million before the deal. Muliro has also been appointed as HotelOnline’s chief technology officer.
FotoNotes Acquires SiteCapture, Solar’s Leading Field Operations Platform
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- FotoNotes, a leader in mobile software for residential property field operations, announced today that it has acquired SiteCapture, the Solar industry’s leading field operations platform. In addition, FotoNotes announced a name change for the combined entity to SiteCapture, to better represent the company’s product offering. With this acquisition, SiteCapture will offer the most comprehensive, purpose-built mobile field operations software for the Solar, Residential Real Estate and Property Management industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005090/en/ SiteCapture mobile and web apps streamline solar field operations. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RingCentral to challenge Zoom, Teams with intelligent new meeting features
The fight to be the best video conferencing platform now has a new competitor after RingCentral launched new AI capabilities that it hopes will improve accessibility and make video calling more inclusive. The company already boasts a range of communications, video meeting, and collaboration tools, which it is says are...
CNBC
Google spins out secret hi-speed telecom project called Aalyria, and keeps stake in startup
Aalyria, Google's latest spinout, says it "radically" improves satellite communications, Wi-Fi on planes and ships and cellular connectivity. Alphabet said it transferred almost a decade's worth of tech, IP, patents, office space and other assets to Aalyria earlier this year. The startup has secured an $8.7 million government defense contract.
KIOXIA Spotlights Software-Enabled Flash at SNIA’s Storage Developer Conference
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- This week at SNIA’s Storage Developer Conference (SDC), KIOXIA America, Inc. will display engineering samples of its innovative new software-defined technology and sample hardware based on PCIe ® and NVMe ® technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005215/en/ At SDC, KIOXIA will display engineering samples of its innovative new software-defined technology and sample hardware based on PCIe and NVMe technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Don’t leave your Meta Quest Pro prototype in your hotel room
Meta hasn’t offered much concrete news yet when it comes to its next piece of hardware. The name Meta Quest Pro hasn’t even been confirmed by the company, though developer Steve Moser told Bloomberg that he found the name “Quest Pro” in the code of Meta’s Oculus mobile app.
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre
Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
TechCrunch
For LatAm payment orchestration startups, market fragmentation is a blessing in disguise
Only 19% of Latin American adults own a credit card, and 70% of credit cards in Brazil, Argentina and Chile can’t be used internationally. Local payment methods account for 68% of online sales, and, depending on the region and merchant networks, merchants must integrate dozens of payment service providers. Meanwhile, cash voucher systems like Brazil’s boleto bancário and Mexico’s Oxxo payment network account for a significant share of Latin American consumer transactions.
Ateliere Media Supply Chain in the Cloud Wins Best of Show at IBC2022
Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, has taken home the Best of Show Award at IBC2022 for Ateliere Connect capabilities that enable content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and studios to power media supply chain workflows in the cloud with unrivaled efficiency. The awards celebrate innovation and recognize standout technology like the proprietary Ateliere Deep Analysis/FrameDNA capabilities that solve key pain points around content localization and duplication that stresses content libraries and inflates cloud storage costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005348/en/ Ateliere Connect uses AI to automatically deduplicate content libraries reducing storage footprint by 70% or more reducing compute power and cloud costs. (Graphic: Business Wire) Reducing Cloud Storage Footprint - A Winning Technology
pymnts.com
The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking
Digital Banking Popular, But Consumers Not Yet Fully On Board. Two-thirds of consumers have used digital banking services, but just 9.3% keep their primary accounts with digital banks. “The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking,” a collaboration with Treasury Prime, builds off of a PYMNTS survey of 2,124 U.S. consumers to explore this discrepancy — and detail how digital FIs can convince customers to commit.
Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit is an official Ford-licensed product
Love racing? Then you’ll love the Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit. This cockpit has a patent-pending design that brings rigidity and stability in one. Additionally, this product comes with a premium blue anodization finish that is truly one of a kind. Additional features include the laser-etched Ford Oval logo, Ford GT Logo, and the laser-etched iconic Ford GT stripes. In fact, this cockpit is easier to assemble, provides more inclusions, and has a higher quality finish. The cockpit will also suit the mid-range category with a 4080 profile. The unique components, fixtures, and reinforcements make it stronger than other conventional cockpits available. With the ready set kits, you can easily transform this into a multiposition cockpit solution.
CARS・
Airlinq, Tata Communications and Giesecke+Devrient, Recognised as Champion Cellular IoT Connectivity Vendors by Kaleido Intelligence
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Kaleido Intelligence, a leading connectivity market intelligence and consulting firm, has announced its latest Connectivity Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date rankings and scores for IoT connectivity service providers across three categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005091/en/ AIRLINQ, TATA COMMUNICATIONS AND GIESECKE+DEVRIENT, ARE RECOGNISED AS CHAMPION CELLULAR IOT CONNECTIVITY VENDORS FROM KALEIDO’S STUDY OF 38 ESIM AND CMP PROVIDERS. (Photo: Business Wire)
