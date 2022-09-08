Love racing? Then you’ll love the Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit. This cockpit has a patent-pending design that brings rigidity and stability in one. Additionally, this product comes with a premium blue anodization finish that is truly one of a kind. Additional features include the laser-etched Ford Oval logo, Ford GT Logo, and the laser-etched iconic Ford GT stripes. In fact, this cockpit is easier to assemble, provides more inclusions, and has a higher quality finish. The cockpit will also suit the mid-range category with a 4080 profile. The unique components, fixtures, and reinforcements make it stronger than other conventional cockpits available. With the ready set kits, you can easily transform this into a multiposition cockpit solution.

