Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Collectors hunt for rare finds in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A unique collectors show was held in the Hub city. Over the weekend, Jackson hosted the 63rd Annual Coin Show. Many types of coins as well as paper money, historic documents, and jewelry was bought and sold by dealers. The event was held at the Madison County...
WBBJ
Local fraternity raises money for a special organization
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local fraternity answers the call to support a nonprofit. Students of Union, gather together to raise money for the Star Center, through the sport of pickleball. The coordinator of the SAE Pickleball event, Isaac Northcut, shares his passion for supporting his community in this way. “It’s...
WBBJ
Local first responders honor those lost to 9/11
JACKSON, Tenn. — The inaugural Patriot Day Memorial Stair Climb was held today. Many first responders came to honor those who gave their lives on 9/11. One of the ways the Jackson Fire Department has decided to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice is by a stair climb.
WBBJ
Bolivar honors those lost with Patriot Day event
BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Bolivar hosts memorial event to honor the victims of 9/11. The City of Bolivar hosted an event to honor everyone involved in the 9/11 tragedy. There were many members of the community that showed up to pay their respects. There was music, prayer, and various public speakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Local First responders honor fallen 9/11 heroes with ‘Sea of Lights’
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–First responders in multiple communities join together in remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Members of the Crockett County, Bells, Friendship and surrounding counties came together to pay homage to those who died on 9/11 with a ‘Sea of Lights’. Stephen Sutton, EMS Director...
WBBJ
Fundraiser aims to help local animals in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming event aims to raise funds for some local four legged friends. According to information received from Caldwell Banker Barnes, a big event aims to raise money to support a local pet shelter. On September 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m, Caldwell Banker Barnes in...
WBBJ
Organizations to hosts job fair event in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local organization teams up with others to host a job fair this week. According to information from the Goodwill Career Solutions Center, a job fair and community resource event will be held on Tuesday, September 13, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1320 South Highland Ave. in Jackson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Local Non-profit hosts its annual Salt and Light Benefit Dinner
JACKSON, Tenn.–Area Relief Ministries hosted its annual Salt and Light Benefit Dinner on Sunday evening. Michael Roby, Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries, also known as ARM, shares his hope of the event. “This is the one event that we have each year, to bring everyone together. To give...
WBBJ
Archie Dean Williamson, Jr.
Funeral service for Archie Dean Williamson, Jr. , age 52, will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Stanton (CoCo), Tennessee. Mr. Williamson died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation...
WBBJ
Jackson bone marrow donor shares story, will speak at national forum
JACKSON, Tenn. — September 18 is World Marrow Day, which encourages people to donate stem cells to help others who may be battling different health concerns. “It’s actually a day where we encourage people to donate stem cells, there are so many people who suffer from blood cancers, and so stem cells helps to be a process for them to help provide healing in that process,” said LaTrina Morman.
WBBJ
Union University breaks ground on new academic building
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University officially broke ground on a new academic building Friday. A large number of people attended the ceremony on the great lawn between White Hall and Pleasant Plains. The new academic building will house the McAfee School of Business and the Departments of Engineering and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
New addition at Dyersburg State named after former President Dr. Karen Bowyer
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college unveils a new addition. Dyersburg State Community College unveiled a building on campus under a new name. The mathematics building was named in honor of former DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer. She served the college for more than 30 years as a...
Comments / 0