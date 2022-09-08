JACKSON, Tenn. — September 18 is World Marrow Day, which encourages people to donate stem cells to help others who may be battling different health concerns. “It’s actually a day where we encourage people to donate stem cells, there are so many people who suffer from blood cancers, and so stem cells helps to be a process for them to help provide healing in that process,” said LaTrina Morman.

