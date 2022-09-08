ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison

Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Disney Dreamligth Valley Wiki guide. Here you'll find all the information regarding Ursula, including how to unlock her so he can move to the valley and which rewards you'll get for increasing her friendship level. How to Unlock Ursula. To interact with Ursula, you...
IGN

What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series

After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
IGN

How to Steal a Spaceship

There are a couple of ways to steal an enemy ship in Marauders. You can either do it while in space or during a raid. This IGN guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about stealing a ship in Marauders. Are you looking for something more specific? Click...
IGN

The Language of Flowers

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022

Checkout the reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, one of the two brand new Assassin's Creed games under the brand new AC: Infinity umbrella. This trailer unfortunately reveals nothing about the setting or main character. It does, however, hint towards an unusual direction for the series: the Assassin’s triangular logo, made of twigs and twine, was shown hanging from a tree branch, much like a witchcraft talisman.
IGN

How to Play With Squads

Playing with squads is an excellent idea in Marauders. When playing with friends, you won't have to worry about someone killing you from the back. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about playing with a squad in Marauders. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links...
IGN

Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations

This page is part of IGN's Disney Dreamlight Valley wiki guide. Here you'll be able to learn all the locations where you can find the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries. The Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. They are scattered all through the game map. Finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler.
IGN

Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect

The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
IGN

Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of September 9-13

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including The Colony, Gwisin Vest, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara.
IGN

Tips and Tricks

Whether you're a beginner to Call of the Wild: The Angler or have already spent plenty of hours fishing, we've got a selection of tips and tricks for you to make the most out of your angling experience. Beginner's Tips and Tricks. Unlock as many Outposts, Points of Interest and...
IGN

Assassin's Creed Mirage Listed for £35 at Major UK Retailer

Update: GAME has quickly updated its Assassin's Creed Mirage listing this morning, and now when you go to purchase the Deluxe Edition, its price will increase at checkout to £49.99 instead of £34.99. Thanks to Twitter user @JustAMoogle for informing us on the change. The original story continues below.
IGN

Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced

Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
IGN

Peacemakers

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN

Disney Illusion Island Reveal Trailer

Grab some friends and team up with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy in Disney Illusion Island, a multiplayer platformer featuring the most iconic Disney mascot characters. Available for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.
