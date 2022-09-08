ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Add Roy Mbaeteka to Practice Squad

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nfPa_0hn6k3mE00

Roy Mbaeteka, the promising young offensive tackle discovered via Osi Umenyiora's Uprise Program, will continue his NFL journey with the Giants.

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.

Mbaeteka, 6-foot-9 and 320 pounds, is a native of Nigeria who was discovered and mentored by former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who is part of the league's international office in scouting and recruiting players.

Mbaeteka, who had very little prior football experience before joining the Giants in the off-season, was with the team in training camp. He has impressive size, including a long wingspan, but he was largely thought to be a raw prospect in terms of his technique.

Mbaeteka played in 39 offensive snaps this preseason for the Giants, all at left tackle. In 29 pass block snaps, he allowed four pressures .

Mbaeteka takes the vacancy that developed after the New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis off the Giants practice squad. Davis was one of four third-round picks by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 that did not make the final cut to the Vikings' 53-man roster and was signed to the Giants practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today

Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osi Umenyiora
FanSided

Sorry, Dak Prescott: Cowboys fans are right to worry about injury

Dallas Cowboys fans can finally relax, as quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury was apparently nothing to worry about long-term. Prescott and Dallas take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football. It’s a tough draw for the Cowboys, who are already reeling along the offensive line with Tyron Smith out long-term.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#Uprise Program#The New York Giants#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings#Follow#Facebook Submit#Lockedon Giants
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins

During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy