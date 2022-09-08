Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 12 days



E ligible Alaska residents can expect massive direct payment checks in just 12 days.

Checks of $3,200 are set to arrive by direct deposit for those who requested the method and filed an application electronically, per the Alaska Department of Revenue's website . The first round of checks for 2022 will be sent out on Sept. 20. Two more rounds of paper checks will go out on Oct. 6 and Oct. 27.

The checks include money from the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend and Energy Relief payment. The Energy Relief portion will also be applied to deductions of an applicant's dividend, such as college savings and charitable contributions, the Department of Revenue said.

"Our mission is to administer the permanent fund dividend program assuring that all eligible Alaskans receive timely dividends, fraud is prosecuted, and all internal and external stakeholders are treated with respect," Genevieve Wojtusik, Permanent Fund Dividend division director, wrote in a statement.

The Alaska state Senate originally requested a $5,500 payout, but that measure failed in the state House, according to Alaska Public Media. Negotiators between the two chambers sought $3,850 as a compromise, which still did not pass, resulting in the $3,200 figure, the Washington Examiner reported .

Alaska joins many states, such as Illinois and Maryland , that are set to provide financial relief to eligible residents in just days. Supplemental Security Income recipients also can expect two checks in September , amounting to close to $1,700.