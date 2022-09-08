ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden's student-loan forgiveness 'is not a legal or responsible policy,' 23 Republicans say. They're demanding Democrats hold a hearing to look into the 'chaos' the relief has caused.

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwpF5_0hn6jt7C00
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., speaks during a news conference with other House Republican members in Washington on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Republicans are demanding Democrats hold a hearing on Biden's student-loan forgiveness.
  • They argued up to $20,000 in relief per federal borrower cannot happen without Congressional approval.
  • The White House maintains it has the authority to enact this relief on its own.

Republicans aren't giving up on trying to prevent Biden's student-loan forgiveness from happening.

On Wednesday, every Republican on the House education committee led by Virginia Foxx wrote a letter to the Democratic Chariman Bobby Scott requesting he convene a hearing on the president's recent actions on student debt.

At the end of August, Biden announced $10,000 to $20,000 in loan forgiveness for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year. Republican lawmakers have long criticized any broad relief because of its potential cost to the economy and its legality.

"This is not a harmless policy; this is a deliberate decision to appease a small but loud special interest group at the expense of the people who work hard to keep this nation strong," they wrote to Scott. "It is time to shed the party loyalty and stand up for all the citizens in this nation. This must begin with Congressional oversight over dubious executive actions."

"This student loan debt scheme is not a legal or responsible policy, and the chaos the administration has created is unacceptable," they added.

The Republicans also cited comments Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made last year when she said the president does not have the authority to enact broad student-loan forgiveness. While she walked back those comments a day before Biden announced relief, many Republicans have been referring to her stance as a reason why the legality does not exist for blanket debt relief.

Still, the White House maintains it has the authority to cancel student debt under the HEROES Act of 2003, which allows the Education Secretary to waive or modify student-loan balances in connection with a national emergency, like COVID-19. Biden's Education and Justice Departments also rescinded a memo from former President Donald Trump that concluded the authority does not exist for widescale debt cancellation.

Regardless, Biden's determinations are not stopping Republicans from looking for ways to slow down — or even stop — the process. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told The Washington Post that he is "brainstorming" ways to overturn the relief in court, and other conservative groups have said they are weighing their legal options to block debt relief.

For now, the Education Department is continuing to move forward with implementation. It said that an application for relief should become live in early October , and borrowers will have until the end of next year to apply for Biden's one-time student-loan forgiveness.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 257

Simon Barsyinsta
3d ago

the chaos this has caused?? what about the chaos of sending over 7 billion in aid to a country instead of using those funds HERE

Reply(18)
110
Susan Smith
3d ago

Relief for who? Preferential treatment for a certain population of people who have loans they signed for, they should pay for. Not the taxpayer.

Reply(14)
63
Jonathan Hamlin
3d ago

that's all Democrats are about handouts socialism when someone takes out a loan they are obligated to pay it back no matter what even if you feel that it was unfair you should have felt that way before you took the loan out because you probably would have took the loan out in the first place. we are not going to pay for your problems.

Reply(49)
25
Related
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Virginia Foxx
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Debt Relief#Debt Forgiveness#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Getty Images#Congressional#The White House#Democratic
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

607K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy