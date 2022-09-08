Read full article on original website
Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining
Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
10 Honored at the 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony
Saturday night at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 10 people were honored for their service to their communities. The 2022 Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Recipients came from all walks of life and from all different backgrounds, but all shared the same attribute, to help improve their communities. The event presented...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
Southwest Idaho weather: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend
Saturday's high in Boise will be 86° and into the low 90's on Sunday. Next week, mid 80's each day with an increasing chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Scentsy Rockathon kicks off in Boise
"Come out. Hop in a rocking chair. Help raise some funds. There's going to be food trucks and music and of course, the firework show ending out the night."
Boise Pride Festival drops children’s drag show amid mounting pressure
Idaho’s Boise Pride Festival organizers announced they would drop their children’s drag show event, citing safety concerns.
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
Boise Pride Festival increasing private security ahead of annual event
BOISE — The Boise Pride Festival will increase private security presence ahead of its annual three-day event from Sept. 9 to 11, according to the festival’s Vice President Joseph Kibbe. “We made the commitment to hold (security measures) steady and do slight increases in some areas,” Kibbe said to KTVB. “The overall message that our organization does and strives for is inclusion in our community — helping to drive that narrative in Boise around diversity and inclusion.” ...
Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway
For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
Treasure Valley high school football games rescheduled due to poor air quality
BOISE, Idaho — With smoke pouring into the Treasure Valley from wildfires, St. Luke's Air Quality Index (AQI) deemed the area's air quality as "unhealthy" Friday afternoon. With an AQI of 165, the West Ada and Boise school districts announced all outdoor athletic events were canceled. "Unhealthy" air quality...
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Boise Reacts To Bronco Football’s Friday Night Win
Boise State Football fans enjoyed a dominant Friday night win over New Mexico. The team heads back to Boise for their home opener against UT Martin. BSU was supposed to play Michigan State on the Blue but took the multi million-dollar buyout out to help overcome financial losses due to the Covid year.
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
(Gallery) Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise’s Underground Tunnels
There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
