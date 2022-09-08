Read full article on original website
20-year-old woman dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one woman dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Man, 20, killed in single-car crash in Ithaca, troopers say
A 20-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.J. was killed early Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle in the town of Ithaca, troopers said. Shea T. Colbert was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. after his car crashed into a wooded area off Coddingtown Road, according to the New York State Police. Police said he was traveling southeast when his vehicle left the road and hit multiple trees.
One injured after Saturday night shooting in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating a shooting incident in the city that left one person shot. According to Ithaca Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Tompkins County 911 center received multiple calls for reported shots fired in the North Side neighborhood of the city. Officers responded to the scene […]
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday afternoon involving the cyclist and a vehicle. The accident occurred sometime before 12:20 p.m. when reports came out that a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Main Street and W. Water Street in Downtown […]
Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the […]
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Two Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged with Driving While Intoxicated among other charges. Richard Hayes, 58 of Newark Valley was arrested on September 2nd just before 8:30 p.m. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container and Equipment Violation. Judith...
Endicott Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony Weapon Charge
An Endicott woman has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge in relation to a shooting at the Vestal Hills Country Club in July. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Savannah Perry pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree. Perry was with Carson Vanco the night he shot Bayso Vannavongsa with an arrow from a compound bow at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club.
ATV stolen from Cortland County residence
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
Attempted murder in Bath; suspect arrested
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted murder on Thursday. According to the Village of Bath Police Department, officers responded to an area near Delaware Avenue for a stabbing incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man stabbed and slashed with a knife. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Ira Davenport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not provide information on a possible motive or the victim’s identity.
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
Bath man arrested for assault, sending victim to hospital
A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.
Old footage: EPD officers head to NYC after 9/11
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 21st anniversary of 9/11 can bring back many emotions like anger, sadness, and grief. However, it is also a day to remember the brave men and women who dropped everything to help those in need. Our own Elmira Police officers volunteered to assist those...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
Endwell Man Sentenced For Crash in Stolen Truck That Injured Two
An Endwell man who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a car, injuring an Endwell woman, will serve 2 and a third to seven years in New York State prison and pay over $45,000 in restitution. 21-year-old Brandon Carlson pleaded guilty in...
Police hand out speeding tickets on first of of school
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police. Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations. The Elmira Heights Police Department […]
Vehicle stolen overnight from campus apartment complex, says Cornell Police
Police officers responded early Saturday afternoon to a report of a motor vehicle theft from the parking lot at Hasbrouck Apartments at the edge of the Cornell campus, according to a crime alert Saturday afternoon from the Cornell University Police Department. According to CUPD, the complainant said his gray 2018...
Bath man arrested for assault with a weapon
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another person with a weapon and caused serious physical injury, according to the Bath Police Department.
Bath woman arrested for child endangerment, attempted assault in Tops
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been accused of trying to attack another person and endangering a child at the Tops Market in the Village over the weekend, police said. Ashley Smith, 37, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on September 4 after officers responded to a disturbance at Tops […]
