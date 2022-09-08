BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted murder on Thursday. According to the Village of Bath Police Department, officers responded to an area near Delaware Avenue for a stabbing incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man stabbed and slashed with a knife. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Ira Davenport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not provide information on a possible motive or the victim’s identity.

