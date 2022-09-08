Water main break leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street

BOSTON — A water main break has left a massive crater in the middle of a street in Boston.

The break sent a river of water gushing A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night.

Boston police have closed the area to pedestrian and vehicle traffic until further notice.

Drone video taken by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a large section of the street that had caved in.

Boston Water and Sewer crews were called to the scene to assess the damage and make repairs.

The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group