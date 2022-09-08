Read full article on original website
Hey Muskegon, how about keeping the traffic signals in sinc so traffic can flow smoothly? Stop and go through improperly timed lights encourage speeding and pushing the yellows/ reds. I use this corridor routinely and they are never timed for smooth transition.
Mona Lake restoration project involving former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Restoration work that will improve the quality of Mona Lake will be the topic of an upcoming public meeting. Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore will provide information about the nearly $500,000 in restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
WOOD
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
Grand Rapids woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls several times
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized Sunday morning following a rollover crash, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County’s Crockery Township.
mibiz.com
Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan
The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash in South Haven Thursday morning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Haven on Thursday morning, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. At 10:40 a.m., emergency responders arrived to the intersection of 70th Street and 109th Avenue (Pullman Road) for the incident. Witnesses helped remove the injured...
Detroit News
Silver Lake cottage owner fights to keep sand dunes from swallowing home
Mears — The residents of this west Michigan community lost their view of Lake Michigan a long time ago. But the 130-foot wall of sand between them and the water has a more sinister feature. It's mobile and is moving straight toward their cottages. The hulking sand dunes of...
‘There’s a lot of good talent,’ says CEO who moved shoe company from Oregon to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Rommel Vega still remembers the reaction when he announced he was moving the headquarters of his shoe company, HOLO, from Portland, Oregon to Grand Rapids. “It was like ‘why,’” he remembers friends and colleagues asking. Portland is the home to Nike, Adidas,...
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
Private Lake Macatawa beach home hits market for $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A move-in ready home with amazing views of Lake Macatawa in the highly sought after Chippewa Resort neighborhood recently hit the market. The home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township, was designed with entertaining in mind. There are indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
wbrn.com
Three vehicle crash sends one to the hospital
One passenger suffered injuries following a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County's Big Rapids Township Wednesday. It happened on Gilbert Drive near Northland Drive. Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 20-year old woman from Greenville rear ended a vehicle driven by a 35-year old man from Big Rapids, who in turn rear ended a vehicle driven by a 20-year old man from Grand Haven.
