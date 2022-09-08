ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam

A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa

(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
Man Who Walked Off Job Release Detail Turns Himself In

(File Photo of the Beaver County Jail) (Beaver Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier is reporting that Brian Lee Colbert turned himself in to the Beaver County Jail early Wednesday morning. Colbert was on a work release project cutting grass at a cemetery in Rochester Twp. in early July and walked away from the site.
