Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
beavercountyradio.com
West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident
(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
Woman Shot Friday Afternoon in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday...
Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — It’s been 21 years since the 911 terrorist attack, and in remembering that dark day, a Sewickley woman continues to thank first responders in the Pittsburgh area. Josie White was living outside New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and the memories are still vivid.
Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills on Friday. Allegheny County police said 911 was notified of a shooting in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at 7:16 p.m. According to police, the victim’s SUV was parked at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
erienewsnow.com
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam
A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sources: Ambridge Water Authority director off the job, accused of stealing up to $800K
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Sources tell 11 News the director of Ambridge Water Authority is off the job and under investigation. Mike Dominick is accused of stealing between $500,000 and $800,000 from the water authority. Friday, the district attorney confirmed his office is investigating the allegations against Dominick. 11...
Mother of student killed at haunted hayride in North Versailles speaks out a year after his murder
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Sunday marks one year since Steven Eason, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Central Catholic High School, was shot and killed at a haunted hayride in North Versailles. It has been 365 days since Shantel Pizaro kissed him goodbye and never saw him again. “Not only...
beavercountyradio.com
Rico Rogers, Jr. Found Guilty in 2021 Murder In Aliquippa
(Beaver Pa.) Rico Rogers, Jr. was found guilty of third degree murder , possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm without a license at his trial in Beaver County Court this week. He shot and killed Karon Thomas in Aliquippa on January 23, 2021 and fled the area.PA State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, and Allegheny County Homicide Detectives apprehended him on Saturday, February 6, 2021. No date has been set at this point for sentencing.
wtae.com
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect
JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
Crews battle overnight fire at Tall Cedars Restaurant in Donegal
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire at a historic restaurant in Donegal. According to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1 on Facebook, 14 fire companies were called out to the restaurant at 108 Main Street around 4 a.m. for a working structure fire. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company...
wtae.com
Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home
MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Who Walked Off Job Release Detail Turns Himself In
(File Photo of the Beaver County Jail) (Beaver Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier is reporting that Brian Lee Colbert turned himself in to the Beaver County Jail early Wednesday morning. Colbert was on a work release project cutting grass at a cemetery in Rochester Twp. in early July and walked away from the site.
Comments / 0