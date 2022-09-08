ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

kpug1170.com

Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
whatcom-news.com

False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch

LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs

EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
kpug1170.com

Two men dead in Ferndale murder-suicide

FERNDALE, Wash. – Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Ferndale early Monday. City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says police were called to a home at 2000 Grandview Road just after midnight and found two men dead from gunshot wounds. A witness told them that...
KING-5

Everett man released from custody as investigation into deadly I-5 crash continues

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
whatcom-news.com

2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
kpug1170.com

Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
whatcom-news.com

7 reported displaced after house fire in Laurel

Laurel, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of W Laurel Road about 11:35am on Saturday, September 10th, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News that firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the attached garage area of the residence.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

