Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired
MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
Montana Grizzlies Take Down South Dakota 24-7
The Grizzlies offense didn't waste any time Saturday afternoon, immediately taking the opening possession down the field for a touchdown. "That's a really good win over a quality football team that's well coached, well prepared," Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said postgame. "Longest streak not to give up a point...
Montana State Billings women's soccer ties with Black Hills State
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Jackie Sharpe scored in the 82nd minute Friday afternoon as visiting Montana State Billings battled Black Hills State to a 1-1 draw in women's soccer. It was Sharpe's first collegiate goal for MSUB (0-3-2). The goal put the Yellowjackets ahead 1-0, but Black Hills State tied...
ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL. QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,. Valley, and Washington Counties... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to. wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is...
9/11 Remembrance Ride In The Magic City
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Saturday in Billings hundreds of motorcycle riders gathered for their 17th annual 9/11 remembrance ride. Local biker clubs spent the day in the Magic City to raise money for deployed military members and to remember those who lost their lives during 9/11. For years, local and...
New Trail in Billings Open for Public Use
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, Billings TrailNet had their biggest fundraiser of the year Ales for Trails at Zoo Montana after opening a new recreational trail for public use. The non-profit has given the City of Billings more than $750,000 for trail development, amenities and maintenance since its founding. Earlier...
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Next Missoula Mayor to be appointed Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 833 FPUS55 KBYZ 121116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WYZ198-130300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022. .TODAY...Sunny. Areas...
Billings police looking for escapees from Yellowstone County Detention Facility
BILLING, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is looking for two people who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. They are looking for Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister. If you locate either, BPD says to not engage and to contact emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200 or 9-1-1.
Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
Law enforcement searching for two Yellowstone County Detention Center escapees
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are searching for two inmates who they say escaped from Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night. The two inmates were identified as Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister, according to the Billings Police Department via Twitter. BPD said they escaped at around 10:25 p.m. Anyone who...
