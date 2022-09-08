Read full article on original website
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
Mid Antrim 150: Race day cancelled after oil, nails and glass 'deliberately' left on track
The Mid Antrim 150 race day, scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been cancelled after oil, glass and nails were "deliberately" deposited on parts of the Clough circuit overnight. A brief statement issued by the organising club read: "Sadly due to circumstances beyond our control race day of Mid...
Whitchurch £13.1m swimming pool given go-ahead
Work on a new swimming pool and fitness centre should start as soon as possible with inflation expected to push costs higher, a council has said. Plans for the £13.1m facility in Whitchurch were backed by Shropshire Council's cabinet on Wednesday. Councillor Cecilia Motley said it hoped to appoint...
Smart motorways: Lack of hard shoulder contributed to death - coroner
The lack of a hard shoulder on a stretch of smart motorway in South Yorkshire contributed to the death of a grandmother, a coroner has ruled. Mother-of-five Nargus Begum, 62, had got out of a Nissan Qashqai, which was being driven by her husband, after it broke down on the M1 in September 2018.
Preparations for Queen’s cortege on ‘unprecedented scale’, transport bosses say
Preparations for the Queen’s cortege travelling by road from Balmoral on Sunday “does not match” the level of preparation that went into Cop26, transport bosses have said.Traffic Scotland operation manager, Stein Connelly said events across Scotland on Sunday as the Queen’s cortege makes its’ way from Balmoral in Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh are on an “unprecedented scale”.Mr Connelly paid his respects to the late Queen, who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, recalling fond memories of her opening the Queensferry Crossing and the Borders Railway.He said: “First and foremost I would like to express our deepest...
