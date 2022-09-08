Read full article on original website
BBC
Avian flu cull at Paignton Zoo after birds evade capture
A number of birds in a Devon zoo under bird flu restrictions are to be culled because they have not been caught. Paignton Zoo said it had been cooperating with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) since it had positive test results in two birds. The zoo said a...
BBC
Bird flu: Protection zone in place after Gwynedd case
A protection zone is in place after bird flu was confirmed amongst chicken and ducks at a site in north Wales. The presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 was detected at the premises near Arthog, in Gwynedd. It is the sixth incidence of bird flu to be confirmed in...
BBC
Up to 150 llamas running free in Cornwall being found homes
Up to 150 llamas running free in a field in Cornwall are being found homes after their owner died, a charity says. The British Llama Society said the animals near Falmouth were initially being cared for by volunteers and a farm manager after the owner's death. Those doing the feeding...
