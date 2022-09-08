ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Nissan Extends Production Halt In St Petersburg Plant, Russia: Reuters

Nissan Motor CO Ltd NSANY is planning to extend the production halt of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, till late December, Reuters reported. The plant's production was first suspended in March when Russia invaded Ukraine and was slated for resumption in late September. The company said difficulties in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Guardian

The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows

The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy