Nissan Extends Production Halt In St Petersburg Plant, Russia: Reuters
Nissan Motor CO Ltd NSANY is planning to extend the production halt of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, till late December, Reuters reported. The plant's production was first suspended in March when Russia invaded Ukraine and was slated for resumption in late September. The company said difficulties in...
Iran grabbed two of the Navy’s Saildrones earlier this month. Why?
A Saildrone in the Red Sea in April, with the USS Mount Whitney in the background. US Army / DeAndre DawkinsIn response to the second of two incidents, the Navy pointed out that the uncrewed vessels were "taking unclassified photos."
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
How Ferrari Stock Leaves Other Automakers in the Dust
In one fell swoop, let's explain away a misconception about Ferrari, as well as how it leaves other automakers in the dust.
Recession or resilience? How the U.S., Europe, and Asia stack up
Economic headwinds may seem global–but there is little uniformity across regions, according to BCG's top economists.
The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows
The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
