ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list

If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.
TRAVEL
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
WTOP

DC police investigating homicides in SE, NW

D.C. police said they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred over the weekend within 24 hours of each other. The first homicide happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast D.C, near the Congress Heights Metro Station. The Metropolitan Police Department said members of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTOP

DC man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend once charged in infant’s death

A D.C. man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing his girlfriend, who had once faced charges of her own over the death of their baby. Carl Jones, 45, of D.C., pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the killing Ladonia Boggs, 39, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy