Cell Phones

The Verge

The latest Apple TV 4K is still $60 off at Amazon

Since our original lead deal sold out, here’s another quick one for you. The 32GB Apple TV 4K is still on sale for $119.99 at Amazon, down from its original list price of $179. While the Apple TV 4K is best suited for users that live in the Apple ecosystem, there’s plenty of utility to be found in this innocuous black box. Apart from letting you stream media from platforms like Disney Plus and HBO Max, the Apple TV 4K provides an avenue to access content from Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Music.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s new Z Flip and Z Fold phones just got their first discount

Following Apple’s “Far Out” event, where it had an impressive showing with the iPhone 14 Pro and a bunch of other gadgets, Samsung is countering with a strong right hook, offering the first-ever (and best) discounts on its fourth-generation foldable phones. Available for $999.99 at launch, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently discounted to $899.99 at Amazon.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#New Iphone#Smart Phone#Ios
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Can surgery turn short kings into... regular kings?

For $75,000—and one agonizing operation and recovery later—you can add about three inches to your height via leg lengthening. Among the many details in this remarkably written GQ story, one surgeon notes that this procedure is getting more popular among men who work in tech: “I got, like, 20 software engineers doing this procedure right now who are here in Vegas ... I’ve got patients from Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft. I’ve had multiple patients from Microsoft.”
MLB
The Verge

We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 may not be coming out until next year, but after months of drip-feeding news, the company finally let press go eyes and hands-on with the VR headset. Even after just a little bit of time with the device, it seems like the new headset will be a major upgrade from the original PSVR in nearly every way.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Adobe to acquire Figma in a deal worth $20 billion

Adobe has announced that it’s acquiring Figma, a popular design platform, for around $20 billion in cash and stock. After rumors surfaced early on Thursday about a potential acquisition, Adobe made it official in a press release shortly afterward. It’s big news in the design and development world, particularly as Figma has been competing heavily with Adobe’s XD products in recent years.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Cute Fortnite microSD cards arrive for your Switch.

Nintendo, Epic Games, and Western Digital have all teamed up to launch Fortnite-branded microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch. There’s an epic Skull Trooper (128GB) one and a Cuddle Team Leader (256GB) one, and both are available today. Today’s Storystream. Feed refreshed 9 minutes ago • Welcome to...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Here come high-powered USB-C chargers that can fully power a 16-inch MacBook Pro

When Apple released the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros last year, the 16-inch models came with a new kind of USB-C charger — one that can deliver up to 140W of power to the MagSafe 3 port. That’s because Apple’s biggest MacBook Pro charger supports the latest USB Power Delivery specification: USB PD 3.1, which goes beyond the previous 100W limitation for a single USB-C port.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is incredible — with one big problem

There is not much I need to say about the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook that has not already been evident from the leaks, announcements, and general hype surrounding this thing. It is a beautiful device. It’s fast, with enterprise-grade specs — one of the first Chromebooks, in fact, to support...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499

The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

You don’t have to be a billionaire.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving ownership of his company away to “a specially designed set of trusts and nonprofit organizations,” ensuring its roughly $100 million a year in profits go to fighting climate change. Today’s Storystream. Feed refreshed A minute ago • The Merge has merged...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Microsoft was right all along

If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Sony announces development of its first over-the-counter hearing aid for the US

A ruling from the FDA that allows over-the-counter sales of hearing aids is widely expected to make the devices easier to obtain and (hopefully) more affordable for consumers. And now, one of tech’s most influential companies, Sony, has confirmed plans to enter the OTC hearing aid market in the United States. Its first such product is already in development.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Fitbit Inspire 3 hands-on: blast from the past

When I first strapped on the Fitbit Inspire 3, it felt like stepping through a portal to 2015 — back to a time when fitness bands reigned supreme, and smartwatches were clunky devices that hadn’t found their purpose quite yet. And I have to say it made me feel nostalgic for simpler wearables.
ELECTRONICS

