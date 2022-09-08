Picking up trash from Copenhagen's canals in a kayak was the highlight of my summer

The author and a friend rented a GreenKayak boat and picked up trash from Copenhagen's canals. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

On a trip to Copenhagen, I rented a kayak with a friend and picked up trash from the city's harbor.

We rented a kayak for free through GreenKayak, an environmental NGO that operates in five countries.

Clara eating a plate of mussels at Kødbyens Fiskebar (left); a view of Nyhavn, one of Copenhagen's most famous canals. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

This June, I visited Copenhagen with a friend. It was my first time in the Danish capital, and it didn't disappoint with its incredible food scene and beautiful canals.

Since I moved from the UK to the US, I've tried to meet my friend Clara for a "BFF trip" once every couple of years. She travels from Newcastle, and I fly from New York.

Last time, right before the pandemic began, we met in Iceland . And before that, Amsterdam. This June, we landed on Copenhagen for our first BFF trip since the pandemic and since entering our 30s.

It was our best trip yet.

We spent four days eating pastries, exploring landmarks like Rosenborg and the Tivoli Gardens , shopping on the city's trendy Jægersborggade street, and washing down fresh seafood with wine in the evenings — often by a canal.

Copenhagen on a map. Google Maps

Given Copenhagen's coastal location, we planned to spend a lot of time on, or at least near, the water.

The Danish capital is situated on the islands of Zealand and Amager, close to Sweden, which you can get to via the Øresund Bridge.

It's so close that many visitors to Copenhagen bake in a day trip to the Swedish city of Malmö, just a 40-minute train ride away.

A day trip was originally on our itinerary, but we ended up having so much fun in Copenhagen we didn't want to leave. (Sorry, Sweden.)

We planned a few activities on the water, including a Hey Captain canal tour and a swim in the Islands Brygge Harbour Bath . While I'd recommend both, there was one other waterbound activity that I'd tell anyone visiting Copenhagen they shouldn't miss.

We took our mission very seriously. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

Copenhagen can get expensive, but the highlight of our trip didn't cost a thing: We spent a few hours soaking in beautiful views on a GreenKayak as we picked up trash.

I hadn't heard of GreenKayak , an environmental NGO based in Denmark until Clara sent me a link to its website a few weeks before our trip.

GreenKayak's concept is simple: You rent a kayak for free, and in return, you pick up trash on your journey. Then you give the bucket to an employee to sort and recycle or discard.

GreenKayak also asks that kayakers share a photo of their experience on social media and use the hashtag #greenkayak to spread the word.

Scrolling through photos of people scooping trash from a canal, I thought it looked like a fun way to get involved in local environmental efforts while seeing some sights.

I also liked the idea of not just taking from a place I was visiting but also giving something back to the area.

GreenKayak founders Oke Carstensen and Tobias Weber-Andersen. Courtesy of GreenKayak

Oke Carstensen and Tobias Weber-Andersen founded GreenKayak in 2017. Today, the environmental NGO operates in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Japan.

Carstensen told Insider he was fresh out of business school when he met Weber-Andersen on a surfing trip in 2017. Weber-Andersen was working at Kayak Republic at the time, a kayak rental location that held a yearly cleanup in Copenhagen Harbor.

The day after a cleanup, Weber-Andersen was paddling on a tour when he saw more trash in the water — so he did something about it, making daily cleanups happen.

But Carstensen, 31, and Weber-Andersen, 42, were keen to do even more. Carstensen said he wanted to see what would happen if he put some time into making it a business, and from there, GreenKayak was born.

Today, Kayak Republic is one of nine GreenKayak hosts where renters can pick up a boat in Copenhagen. The organization operates in four other cities across Denmark, including Aarhus and Aalborg. Beyond that, GreenKayak partners with hosts in Berlin, Hamburg, Oslo, and Stockholm, among other cities.

GreenKayak founders Oke Carstensen and Tobias Weber-Andersen pick up trash in a two-person kayak on Copenhagen Harbor. Courtesy of GreenKayak

Carstensen told Insider it was "very important" to him and Weber-Andersen that the activity was free.

The cofounders wanted to offer people a way to do their part for the environment regardless of their budget or financial circumstances, Carstensen said.

"If you want to do good, well, you should be able to do good," he added.

Carstensen said GreenKayak is funded through donations and brand partners , including Denmark's famous brewer Carlsberg and the skin-care company Biotherm. These partners donate kayaks that are splashed with their logos, Carstensen said, giving them a floating advertisement.

GreenKayak partners with multiple kayak rental locations in Copenhagen. Screenshot via GreenKayak

While we didn't have to pay, we still needed to make a reservation online a few weeks before.

We selected a date and location — always thinking about food, we chose Green Island , a floating café that looked like a good place for lunch after kayaking — then booked a time slot and started counting down the days.

A view of Copenhagen Harbor. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

When the day arrived, we walked the 20 minutes from our Airbnb in Christianshavn to Green Island, where we would pick up our kayak.

We made a mistake not getting breakfast before leaving our Airbnb and worked up quite a sweat walking to find coffee and a snack along the harbor.

It was an uncharacteristically warm Sunday in late June amid a heat wave, and we couldn't wait to get out on the water and cool off.

A view of Green Island cafe (left); a GreenKayak boat in the water (right). Chloe Pantazi/Insider

When we got to Green Island, we easily spotted our kayak docked in the water near the café's seating area.

The café was starting to get busy around brunch time when it was time for our kayak session, so we waited a few minutes for an employee to become available.

In the meantime, we glimpsed at the menu as we thought ahead to lunch.

We were treated to some beautiful canal views from our boat. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

A friendly employee led us through a gate to the kayak, handed us a couple of life jackets, pointed to the trash bucket and litter picker, then sent us on our way.

We threw the life jackets over our swimsuits and carefully stepped onto the boat, choosing to take our stuff with us. In hindsight, this may not have been the best idea since our totes were thoroughly soaked by the end.

It took us a few moments to get settled and up and running (if you've met us, you'll understand). But soon enough, we were at one with the harbor traffic and had gotten into something resembling a rhythm with our paddling.

The harbor was pretty busy, and we found ourselves dodging water taxis and tour boats as we hugged the sides of the water where we figured there'd be more trash. There were hordes of sunbathers with their legs dangling off the boardwalk. As Carstensen later told me, where there are people, there is trash.

The harbor was full of sunbathers (left), but the canal was far more tranquil (right). Chloe Pantazi/Insider

We kept our eyes peeled for trash as we kayaked along the harbor and then a smaller, more manageable canal. Save the odd cup or cigarette, the water was pristine.

The water was so clear we even spotted jellyfish a couple of times, which I wasn't expecting. Though later, I learned there are a few common jellyfish species in Denmark . At one point, I almost confused one for a plastic bag. Thankfully, I realized my error in time.

I asked Carstensen whether he thinks Copenhagen's water is so clean thanks to GreenKayak, or because people there genuinely care about the environment; during my trip, I noticed locals seemed more engaged in the climate crisis, and there was less plastic around than I'm used to in the US.

Carstensen thinks it's a bit of both. "Copenhageners are more conscious, but also GreenKayak has some kind of impact," he said. "I see how many tons of trash we pull out of Copenhagen's harbor every year, so that must have an effect. People say they can see a difference in some locations, which is really positive."

Copenhagen's waters weren't as full of trash as we expected. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

Our bucket was barely full when we returned to Green Island and handed it to an employee, but removing even a little trash can make a difference, Carstensen says.

While our efforts might look meager, small amounts of trash can add up.

Carstensen estimated that GreenKayakers collected approximately 65 tons of trash from bodies of water by the end of June.

He said the actual number could be much higher — possibly even double or triple — given that not everyone weighs and registers the trash before it gets sorted, recycled, and discarded. (According to Carstensen, employees recycle as much as they can.)

And that's not counting July and August, which Carstensen says are GreenKayak's busiest months.

We were on a mission to get Chloe Pantazi/Insider

The lack of trash in Copenhagen's water gave me hope. It showed me that initiatives like GreenKayak can work. If only, I thought, we could do this everywhere!

Carstensen seems to be working on it. He said he's keen to expand GreenKayak to more cities worldwide and "dreaming about the US" someday.

I shudder to think about how much trash I'd dredge out of the Hudson or East River in New York City, where I live.

All I know is I'd need a much bigger bucket.

Copenhagen Harbor at sunset, which in June was after 10 p.m. Chloe Pantazi/Insider

I had a great time and recommend GreenKayak as a fun, free way to make a difference. I'll look into activities like this on future trips and bring some of those ideas home.

Carstensen said GreenKayak's vision is to make "people who live in cities and have a hard time seeing the problem with their own eyes" more aware of the effects of the climate crisis.

He added that he takes pride in knowing that GreenKayak is helping the environment and getting people more involved in efforts to protect it.

With a bucket (partially) full of trash in my hands, I certainly felt inspired and even optimistic about the future.

And when we got back to Green Island, it gave me hope to see another pair of travelers waiting to hop on.

Find out more about GreenKayak on its website.