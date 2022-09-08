'Dancing With the Stars' officially announces season 31 cast — here are the celebrities set to hit the ballroom floor
By Esme Mazzeo
"Dancing With the Stars" revealed its season 31 cast on Thursday.
Reality stars Teresa Giudice and Vinny Guadagnino will compete for the mirrorball.
"Cruel Intentions" star Selma Blair will also hit the dancefloor.
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will compete with pro Mark Ballas. D'Amelio's mother Heidi D'Amelio will compete with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev. Actor Selma Blair's pro partner is Sasha Farber. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice will dance with Pasha Pashkov. Actor and comedian Wayne Brady will hit the dance floor with partner Witney Carson. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, fitness model Joseph Baena, will partner with Daniella Karagach. Country singer Jessie James Decker will dance with Alan Bersten. Vinny Guadagnino will compete for the mirrorball trophy alongside partner Koko Iwasaki. "Bachelorette" lead Gabby Windey's dance partner is Val Chmerkovskiy. Singer Jordin Sparks will compete with partner Brandon Armstrong. "Coda" star Daniel Durant's partner is Britt Stewart. Actor Trevor Donovan will compete with partner Emma Slater. "Charlie's Angel's" star Cheryl Ladd's partner is Louis van Amstel. "Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis will hit the dancefloor with Peta Murgatroyd. Drag queen Shangela will compete with partner Gleb Savchenko. Weather anchor Sam Champion's partner is Cheryl Burke.
"Dancing With the Stars" premieres September 19 on Disney Plus.
