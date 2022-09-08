'Dancing With the Stars' officially announces season 31 cast — here are the celebrities set to hit the ballroom floor

"Dancing With The Stars" season 31. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation;Cindy Ord/Getty Images;Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

"Dancing With the Stars" revealed its season 31 cast on Thursday.

Reality stars Teresa Giudice and Vinny Guadagnino will compete for the mirrorball.

"Cruel Intentions" star Selma Blair will also hit the dancefloor.

Charli D'Amelio. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heidi D'Amelio. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

Selma Blair. John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice poses in 2019. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Wayne Brady at the 2017 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Benefit Gala. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Joseph Baena in 2021. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker. Jason Davis/Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabby Windey on night one of season 19 of "The Bachelorette." Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Jordin Sparks. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Daniel Durant. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trevor Donovan in 2022. Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Cheryl Ladd. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jason Lewis. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Shangela. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Sam Champion. Getty Images

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will compete with pro Mark Ballas.D'Amelio's mother Heidi D'Amelio will compete with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.Actor Selma Blair's pro partner is Sasha Farber."Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice will dance with Pasha Pashkov.Actor and comedian Wayne Brady will hit the dance floor with partner Witney Carson.Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, fitness model Joseph Baena, will partner with Daniella Karagach.Country singer Jessie James Decker will dance with Alan Bersten.Vinny Guadagnino will compete for the mirrorball trophy alongside partner Koko Iwasaki."Bachelorette" lead Gabby Windey's dance partner is Val Chmerkovskiy.Singer Jordin Sparks will compete with partner Brandon Armstrong."Coda" star Daniel Durant's partner is Britt Stewart.Actor Trevor Donovan will compete with partner Emma Slater."Charlie's Angel's" star Cheryl Ladd's partner is Louis van Amstel."Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis will hit the dancefloor with Peta Murgatroyd.Drag queen Shangela will compete with partner Gleb Savchenko.Weather anchor Sam Champion's partner is Cheryl Burke.

"Dancing With the Stars" premieres September 19 on Disney Plus.