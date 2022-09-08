ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'Dancing With the Stars' officially announces season 31 cast — here are the celebrities set to hit the ballroom floor

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Wb9F_0hn6fx4c00
"Dancing With The Stars" season 31.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation;Cindy Ord/Getty Images;Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

  • "Dancing With the Stars" revealed its season 31 cast on Thursday.
  • Reality stars Teresa Giudice and Vinny Guadagnino will compete for the mirrorball.
  • "Cruel Intentions" star Selma Blair will also hit the dancefloor.
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will compete with pro Mark Ballas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kemkH_0hn6fx4c00
Charli D'Amelio.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

D'Amelio's mother Heidi D'Amelio will compete with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdFCW_0hn6fx4c00
Heidi D'Amelio.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

Actor Selma Blair's pro partner is Sasha Farber.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ee3P_0hn6fx4c00
Selma Blair.

John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice will dance with Pasha Pashkov.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrGhx_0hn6fx4c00
Teresa Giudice poses in 2019.

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Actor and comedian Wayne Brady will hit the dance floor with partner Witney Carson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Lak5_0hn6fx4c00
Wayne Brady at the 2017 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Benefit Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, fitness model Joseph Baena, will partner with Daniella Karagach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUSlv_0hn6fx4c00
Joseph Baena in 2021.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Country singer Jessie James Decker will dance with Alan Bersten.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyS6h_0hn6fx4c00
Jessie James Decker.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino will compete for the mirrorball trophy alongside partner Koko Iwasaki.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmGX9_0hn6fx4c00
Vinny Guadagnino.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Bachelorette" lead Gabby Windey's dance partner is Val Chmerkovskiy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3916SW_0hn6fx4c00
Gabby Windey on night one of season 19 of "The Bachelorette."

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Singer Jordin Sparks will compete with partner Brandon Armstrong.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d1df_0hn6fx4c00
Jordin Sparks.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Coda" star Daniel Durant's partner is Britt Stewart.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8y28_0hn6fx4c00
Daniel Durant.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Actor Trevor Donovan will compete with partner Emma Slater.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CjCb_0hn6fx4c00
Trevor Donovan in 2022.

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

"Charlie's Angel's" star Cheryl Ladd's partner is Louis van Amstel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHeU7_0hn6fx4c00
Cheryl Ladd.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis will hit the dancefloor with Peta Murgatroyd.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3g24_0hn6fx4c00
Jason Lewis.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Drag queen Shangela will compete with partner Gleb Savchenko.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNDwr_0hn6fx4c00
Shangela.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Weather anchor Sam Champion's partner is Cheryl Burke.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGzcm_0hn6fx4c00
Sam Champion.

Getty Images

"Dancing With the Stars" premieres September 19 on Disney Plus.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Wayne Brady
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Cheryl Ladd
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Jessie James Decker
Insider

Insider

583K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy