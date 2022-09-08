Read full article on original website
Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat
Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
Mako Shark Sends Massachusetts Fishermen Running After It Flies From The Water & Lands In The Boat
We’ve seen a number of incidents involving fish jumping into boats, and injuring passengers on board here recently. There was the 73-year-old woman who got impaled by a sailfish while on a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, the 400-pound spotted eagle ray that jumped into an Alabama family’s boat and hurt one of the passengers, and even a massive humpback whale recently jumped out of the water in Massachusetts and nearly landed right on top of a fishing boat.
Tarpon Jumps Clear Over The Boat, Nearly Slaps Fisherman Across The Face
Imagine being out on the calm water casting away just relaxing and then out of nowhere a tarpon jumps up over the boat. That’s almost a slap in the face… literally, and almost like the tarpon is taunting you. Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up...
Man Goes Absolutely Bonkers After He Hooks Beauty Smallmouth Bass With A Drone
Drone’s are a neat relatively new tool on the market. They can affordably help you get more information on an area you’re hunting or fishing in and at the same time capture amazing footage of everything. There’s a lot of debate on ethical uses of them within the...
WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod
We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
5 Patterns Every Fly Fisher Should Know
Part of the fun of fly fishing is having lots of different flies and knowing how to use them. But the sheer number of flies that have been devised over the years is sure to intimidate anyone thinking of taking up a fly rod. There are thousands, and fly fishers are dreaming up new ones every day.
WATCH: Bear Gets Mistaken for Floating Log by Fishing Guide
A fishing guide who was boating on Lake McClure in Mariposa County, California spotted a black bear swimming in the water, claiming they don’t usually get bears in the lake. Ryan Cook was on the water recently when he saw what he thought was a floating log in the lake. It turned out to be a big bear swimming along.
The Best Hunting Flashlights of 2022
Hunting flashlights are a piece of gear you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve been miles from the truck without one. Most flashlights can make sure you find your way back in the dark, but most of them also aren’t reliable enough for the unexpected turns that hunting often takes. Like when you arrow a buck at last light and need a solid flashlight to follow a pin drop blood trail. And if you’re lugging around granddad’s hefty old Maglite, your chances of finding that trail, (even after you give those D batteries a good pack) are probably smaller than those blood drops.
Score up to 50% off outdoor apparel, hiking gear and more with Patagonia Web Specials
Whether you need a new winter jacket or a durable pack for your next camping trip, the Patagonia Web Specials have up to 50% off outdoor gear and apparel.
