Hunting flashlights are a piece of gear you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve been miles from the truck without one. Most flashlights can make sure you find your way back in the dark, but most of them also aren’t reliable enough for the unexpected turns that hunting often takes. Like when you arrow a buck at last light and need a solid flashlight to follow a pin drop blood trail. And if you’re lugging around granddad’s hefty old Maglite, your chances of finding that trail, (even after you give those D batteries a good pack) are probably smaller than those blood drops.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO