Mr. Maxwell K “Max” Kershner, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1953 in the Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Pete Palmer and Minnie M. Kershner. A few days after his birth, he came to live in the home of Mark and Olive Eigenbrode, Ringgold, MD. He lived with the Eigenbrode family until he was 16 years old. He then went to live at Kemp Horn Training School, Smithsburg, MD. While at Kemp Horn he attended Hagerstown area schools.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO