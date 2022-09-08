ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Adelia M “Dee” Hart obituary 1936~2022

Mrs. Adelia M “Dee” Hart, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 28, 1936 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Gilson Samuel and Ethel M. (Shockey) Kendall. Mrs. Hart attended Waynesboro Area Schools and later completed...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Maxwell K “Max” Kershner 1953~2022

Mr. Maxwell K “Max” Kershner, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1953 in the Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Pete Palmer and Minnie M. Kershner. A few days after his birth, he came to live in the home of Mark and Olive Eigenbrode, Ringgold, MD. He lived with the Eigenbrode family until he was 16 years old. He then went to live at Kemp Horn Training School, Smithsburg, MD. While at Kemp Horn he attended Hagerstown area schools.
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millersville, PA
Sports
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Millersville, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millersville University#Shepherd University#Raiders
Franklin County Free Press

IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate

Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lauren W Garling obituary 1935~2022

Mr. Lauren W Garling, 87, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 3, 2022. Born January 17, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Myers) Garling. Mr. Garling began his education at Zullinger Grade School,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Peggy E Bumbaugh obituary 1939~2022

Mrs. Peggy E Bumbaugh (Bragunier), 82, of Pond Bank, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at ProMedica, formerly ManorCare, in Chambersburg, PA. Born September 19, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Raleigh, Sr. and Matilda (Baker) Bragunier. Peggy was a graduate of Waynesboro High...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WGAL

Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium

An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Peggy E Dawison obituary 1951~2022

Mrs. Peggy E Dawison (Fogle), 70, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her. home, surrounded by her family. Born December 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Charlotte (Mitchell) Fogle. Peggy graduated with the Class of 1970 from Waynesboro Area Senior...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy