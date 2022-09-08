Read full article on original website
Elizabeth “Libby” Rebecca Wingert 1913~2022
Elizabeth “Libby” Rebecca Wingert (Warden), wife of the late and beloved Guy J. Wingert, left this life on September 8, 2022. She passed at her home in Chambersburg, PA with family near. Libby was born in Shippensburg, PA February 27, 1913 to the late Ralph W. Warden and...
Adelia M “Dee” Hart obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Adelia M “Dee” Hart, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 28, 1936 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Gilson Samuel and Ethel M. (Shockey) Kendall. Mrs. Hart attended Waynesboro Area Schools and later completed...
Boy, 15, Goes Missing 2X In Four Months From Central PA Home: Police
A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home—again, police say. Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street on Sept. 8, according to a release by the Carlisle police department. Marshall is described as being 6 feet...
Maxwell K “Max” Kershner 1953~2022
Mr. Maxwell K “Max” Kershner, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1953 in the Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Pete Palmer and Minnie M. Kershner. A few days after his birth, he came to live in the home of Mark and Olive Eigenbrode, Ringgold, MD. He lived with the Eigenbrode family until he was 16 years old. He then went to live at Kemp Horn Training School, Smithsburg, MD. While at Kemp Horn he attended Hagerstown area schools.
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
Wilson College: New VP for student development
Wilson College has named Kathy M. Buck, M.S.W., as the new vice president for student development and dean of students. She brings to the position more than 30 years of experience as a collaborative and community-minded student affairs leader. Buck previously served as vice president for student life and mission...
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate
Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
Lauren W Garling obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Lauren W Garling, 87, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 3, 2022. Born January 17, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Myers) Garling. Mr. Garling began his education at Zullinger Grade School,...
Peggy E Bumbaugh obituary 1939~2022
Mrs. Peggy E Bumbaugh (Bragunier), 82, of Pond Bank, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at ProMedica, formerly ManorCare, in Chambersburg, PA. Born September 19, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Raleigh, Sr. and Matilda (Baker) Bragunier. Peggy was a graduate of Waynesboro High...
Police: Shots fired in Lebanon near high school football stadium
An on-duty Lebanon School District police officer heard what he thought to be gunshots from outside the Lebanon School District stadium at Friday night's game. Lebanon City Police say the football game ended 15 minutes before the shots were heard and most people had left. With the help of police...
Gilbert Bravard Monck obituary 1930~2022
Gilbert Bravard Monck, 89, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Alex Grass facility at UPMC Hospital in Harrisburg. Born on June 5, 1930 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Gilbert A. Monck and Mildred F. Titter Monck. Gil worked with...
Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
Firefighters honor 9/11 with stair climb at Mechanicsburg gym
In what has now become a years-long tradition, first responders honored the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. At Mechanicsburg’s Ark Fitness, three local firefighters used the fitness center’s stair machines to replicate the stairs...
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
Peggy E Dawison obituary 1951~2022
Mrs. Peggy E Dawison (Fogle), 70, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her. home, surrounded by her family. Born December 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Charlotte (Mitchell) Fogle. Peggy graduated with the Class of 1970 from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
