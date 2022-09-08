Read full article on original website
JTB
3d ago
Just another scam to buy votes this fall. Do you think they’d do this in a non-election year?
TimeDone Pennsylvania strives to empower residents with criminal records
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Alliance for Safety and Justice, the nation's largest public safety reform group, hosted a block party in Harrisburg on Saturday, Sept. 10 to connect Pennsylvanians who have past arrests and convictions with helpful resources. The gathering was held at Breaking the Chainz from 11 a.m. to...
phl17.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all
The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions
The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I) The state says […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
New program to clear criminal convictions to launch in Pa
Nearly three million people in Pennsylvania have a criminal record and more than 200,000 new criminal cases are filed each year. With each conviction comes a set of collateral consequences – nearly 900 in Pennsylvania – that restrict housing, employment and even education. A new project aims to...
WFMZ-TV Online
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
Mastriano's challenge to debate Shapiro declined due to unacceptable terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A debate between Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano and Democratic governor nominee and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro may not happen anytime soon. The Mastriano campaign issued a public debate proposal to AG Shapiro on Friday, Sept. 9. The proposal outlined a debate scheduled for Saturday,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Pennsylvania Is Auctioning Off 21 Liquor Licenses
Have you ever dreamed of opening a pub, cantina, or saloon, only to realize that getting a liquor license is extremely expensive? Well. There may be a great workaround that can help get you into business on the cheap.
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Pennsylvanians report continuing problems with state's beleaguered unemployment system
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians are still reporting major problems with the state's unemployment system. There has been a steady stream of calls and emails to WGAL News 8 On Your Side since the spring of 2020. Frustrated viewers are still asking for help and detailing their issues with Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation System.
Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the entire state
The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four […]
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
billypenn.com
Krasner says Harrisburg impeachment could violate Philadelphians’ constitutional rights
Two months after the Pa. House voted to begin an impeachment investigation into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the prosecutor’s office has responded in court, arguing that move would “violate the constitutional rights” of the voters who elected him. Krasner also refused to comply with a House...
