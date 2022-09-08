ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

JTB
3d ago

Just another scam to buy votes this fall. Do you think they’d do this in a non-election year?

phl17.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
WHYY

New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all

The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions

The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)    Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)  The state says […]
Person
Tom Wolf
WFMZ-TV Online

New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns

And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the entire state

The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
YourErie

Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums

​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four […]
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
