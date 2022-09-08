• A small safe was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Pear Street at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 8. • A vehicle reportedly sustained damage while parked in a parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Pear Street when somebody forced their way into the vehicle. The incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

