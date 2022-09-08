ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Ronald L Varner obituary 1947~2022

Ronald L Varner, 75, of Newburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on Sunday, March 30, 1947 in Carlisle, a son of the late Earl and Kathryn (Nearons) Varner. Ron retired from the Beistle Company and later operated his own...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adelia M “Dee” Hart obituary 1936~2022

Mrs. Adelia M “Dee” Hart, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 28, 1936 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Gilson Samuel and Ethel M. (Shockey) Kendall. Mrs. Hart attended Waynesboro Area Schools and later completed...
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
West Chester, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Millersville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Maxwell K “Max” Kershner 1953~2022

Mr. Maxwell K “Max” Kershner, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1953 in the Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Pete Palmer and Minnie M. Kershner. A few days after his birth, he came to live in the home of Mark and Olive Eigenbrode, Ringgold, MD. He lived with the Eigenbrode family until he was 16 years old. He then went to live at Kemp Horn Training School, Smithsburg, MD. While at Kemp Horn he attended Hagerstown area schools.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lauren W Garling obituary 1935~2022

Mr. Lauren W Garling, 87, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 3, 2022. Born January 17, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Myers) Garling. Mr. Garling began his education at Zullinger Grade School,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate

Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adam Richard Mayeski obituary 1986~2022

Adam Richard Mayeski, 36, of Newburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. Born May 19, 1986 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of Rev. Samuel Mayeski and Janice Oller Mayeski. Adam was a 2005 graduate of Lighthouse Christian Academy. He was employed as a...
NEWBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chestnut Hill#Rams#Psac Eastern Division
Franklin County Free Press

Joy Darliene Monck obituary 1934~2022

Joy Darliene Monck, 88, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD. Born on February 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Dental and Aldyth Gragg Capps. She worked as a secretary in the same...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Peggy E Dawison obituary 1951~2022

Mrs. Peggy E Dawison (Fogle), 70, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her. home, surrounded by her family. Born December 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Charlotte (Mitchell) Fogle. Peggy graduated with the Class of 1970 from Waynesboro Area Senior...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Grace Diana Sensenig Martin 1945~2022

Grace Diana Sensenig Martin (Witmer), age 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 12, 1945, in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Lunetta Witmer. Mrs. Martin was a 1962 graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin County Free Press

Nelson F Kane obituary 1919~2022

Nelson F Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirement Village, Chambersburg. He was born April 20, 1919 in Franklin Township, Adams County to the late Francis L. and Eva (Lentz) Kane. Nelson was widowed by his wife, Stella. He was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mercersburg: D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes John Miller

D.L. Martin Co. is a world-class provider of precision machined components, fabricated components, and assemblies for the elevator, heavy truck, mining, HVAC, construction, energy, and agriculture industries. : PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program. John Miller. John is being recognized for numerous suggestions pertaining to the Kitting...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jack G Yeager Jr. obituary 1951~2022

Jack G Yeager Jr. of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born October 10, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA. He was a son of the late Rebecca C. and Jack G. Yeager Sr. Jack graduated from James Buchanan High School and worked as a LPN nurse for the majority of his career. He also played semi-professional football for the Chambersburg Cardinals. Jack was a talented craftsman and enjoyed playing golf, spending time outdoors, and taking care of his garden and family.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Harold N Swanger obituary 1933~2022

Harold N Swanger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Shippensburg, a son of the late John A. and Celia A. (Nye) Swanger. Harold worked as a computer system...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek 1925~2022

Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek, 97, of Fayetteville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, September 2, 2022. She is survived by her son, A. Wayne Scubelek and daughter, S. Susan McMurtray both of Chambersburg and a foster son, Peter (wife, Lyn) Hanson of Glen Ridge, NJ. Edna was a loving mother who...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Martin Thomas “Marty” Young 1941~2022

Martin Thomas “Marty” Young, 81, of East Berlin, PA passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Hanover Hospital. Born February 13, 1941 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Harry Martin Young, Jr. and Edith L. (Mackey) Young. Marty is survived by his loving wife, Anne, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
EAST BERLIN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy