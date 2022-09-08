Read full article on original website
Elizabeth “Libby” Rebecca Wingert 1913~2022
Elizabeth “Libby” Rebecca Wingert (Warden), wife of the late and beloved Guy J. Wingert, left this life on September 8, 2022. She passed at her home in Chambersburg, PA with family near. Libby was born in Shippensburg, PA February 27, 1913 to the late Ralph W. Warden and...
Ronald L Varner obituary 1947~2022
Ronald L Varner, 75, of Newburg, passed away the morning of Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on Sunday, March 30, 1947 in Carlisle, a son of the late Earl and Kathryn (Nearons) Varner. Ron retired from the Beistle Company and later operated his own...
Adelia M “Dee” Hart obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Adelia M “Dee” Hart, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 28, 1936 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Gilson Samuel and Ethel M. (Shockey) Kendall. Mrs. Hart attended Waynesboro Area Schools and later completed...
Wilson College: New VP for student development
Wilson College has named Kathy M. Buck, M.S.W., as the new vice president for student development and dean of students. She brings to the position more than 30 years of experience as a collaborative and community-minded student affairs leader. Buck previously served as vice president for student life and mission...
Maxwell K “Max” Kershner 1953~2022
Mr. Maxwell K “Max” Kershner, 69, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1953 in the Washington County Hospital, Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Pete Palmer and Minnie M. Kershner. A few days after his birth, he came to live in the home of Mark and Olive Eigenbrode, Ringgold, MD. He lived with the Eigenbrode family until he was 16 years old. He then went to live at Kemp Horn Training School, Smithsburg, MD. While at Kemp Horn he attended Hagerstown area schools.
Lauren W Garling obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Lauren W Garling, 87, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 3, 2022. Born January 17, 1935 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Myers) Garling. Mr. Garling began his education at Zullinger Grade School,...
IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate
Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
Adam Richard Mayeski obituary 1986~2022
Adam Richard Mayeski, 36, of Newburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. Born May 19, 1986 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of Rev. Samuel Mayeski and Janice Oller Mayeski. Adam was a 2005 graduate of Lighthouse Christian Academy. He was employed as a...
Joy Darliene Monck obituary 1934~2022
Joy Darliene Monck, 88, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD. Born on February 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Dental and Aldyth Gragg Capps. She worked as a secretary in the same...
Peggy E Dawison obituary 1951~2022
Mrs. Peggy E Dawison (Fogle), 70, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her. home, surrounded by her family. Born December 21, 1951, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Charlotte (Mitchell) Fogle. Peggy graduated with the Class of 1970 from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Grace Diana Sensenig Martin 1945~2022
Grace Diana Sensenig Martin (Witmer), age 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 12, 1945, in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Lunetta Witmer. Mrs. Martin was a 1962 graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High...
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
Nelson F Kane obituary 1919~2022
Nelson F Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirement Village, Chambersburg. He was born April 20, 1919 in Franklin Township, Adams County to the late Francis L. and Eva (Lentz) Kane. Nelson was widowed by his wife, Stella. He was...
Mercersburg: D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes John Miller
D.L. Martin Co. is a world-class provider of precision machined components, fabricated components, and assemblies for the elevator, heavy truck, mining, HVAC, construction, energy, and agriculture industries. : PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program. John Miller. John is being recognized for numerous suggestions pertaining to the Kitting...
Jack G Yeager Jr. obituary 1951~2022
Jack G Yeager Jr. of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born October 10, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA. He was a son of the late Rebecca C. and Jack G. Yeager Sr. Jack graduated from James Buchanan High School and worked as a LPN nurse for the majority of his career. He also played semi-professional football for the Chambersburg Cardinals. Jack was a talented craftsman and enjoyed playing golf, spending time outdoors, and taking care of his garden and family.
Norvel Eugene Moats obituary 1937~2022
Norvel Eugene Moats, 85, of Waynesboro Pa went to be with his wife and savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Born August 9, 1937, in Quincy PA, Norvel was the son of the late Garnet and Lula (Ickes) Moats. He and his wife, Betty Mae (Baker) Moats were married April...
Harold N Swanger obituary 1933~2022
Harold N Swanger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Shippensburg, a son of the late John A. and Celia A. (Nye) Swanger. Harold worked as a computer system...
William J “Papa” Vinson obituary 1941~2022
Mr. William J “Papa” Vinson, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 5th, 2022, at his home. Born September 9th, 1941, in McColl, SC, he was the son of the late Mr. Bradley and Maxine (Rowell) Vinson. Mr. Vinson served his country honorably in the...
Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek 1925~2022
Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek, 97, of Fayetteville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, September 2, 2022. She is survived by her son, A. Wayne Scubelek and daughter, S. Susan McMurtray both of Chambersburg and a foster son, Peter (wife, Lyn) Hanson of Glen Ridge, NJ. Edna was a loving mother who...
Martin Thomas “Marty” Young 1941~2022
Martin Thomas “Marty” Young, 81, of East Berlin, PA passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Hanover Hospital. Born February 13, 1941 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Harry Martin Young, Jr. and Edith L. (Mackey) Young. Marty is survived by his loving wife, Anne, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
