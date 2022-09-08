ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
MARYLAND STATE
Governor Hogan Visits The 141st Maryland State Fair

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians 'will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth'

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Nottingham MD

Maryland 'Move Over' law to expand on October 1

BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Maryland Restaurant Week Returns September 16

Per Maryland Restaurant Week: Maryland Restaurant Week is back for its third year, kicking off September 16th. For ten days, we’re bringing all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support our industry. Participating restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout.
MARYLAND STATE
[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus

Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Maryland Stadium Authority in discussions on new leases with Orioles, Ravens

(The Center Square) – With $1.2 billion on the table, the Maryland Stadium Authority continues to work closely with the state’s two professional sports teams on new leases. The Maryland Stadium Authority said it continues to have discussions surrounding leases with Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens for agreements that would […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
MARYLAND STATE

