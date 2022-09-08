ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.

