Bay Net
Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Governor Hogan proclaims September 11 as a day of service and remembrance
The Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives launch annual statewide Just Serve Initiative
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Visits The 141st Maryland State Fair
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Polysubstance use and addiction on the rise in Pa. and Del., new report finds
A new report by one of the region’s largest non-profit addiction treatment organizations shows an uptick in polysubstance use, or the use of multiple drugs at the same time. This, experts say, can drive more overdose deaths. Dr. Dale Klatzker, CEO of Gaudenzia, said more than 30 percent of...
Nottingham MD
Maryland ‘Move Over’ law to expand on October 1
BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Restaurant Week Returns September 16
Per Maryland Restaurant Week: Maryland Restaurant Week is back for its third year, kicking off September 16th. For ten days, we’re bringing all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support our industry. Participating restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout.
doctorofcredit.com
[MD only] APGFCU $100/$200 Checking Bonus
Update 9/10/22: There is a $200 bonus for teachers and school staff. Availability: You must live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Harford or Cecil County or certain areas in Middle River, Maryland. Direct deposit required: Yes, monthly direct deposits totaling at least $200. Additional requirements: Online banking &...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
Analysis: Former Hogan campaign donors have given four times more to Moore than Cox
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. The post Analysis: Former Hogan campaign donors have given four times more to Moore than Cox appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
Maryland Stadium Authority in discussions on new leases with Orioles, Ravens
(The Center Square) – With $1.2 billion on the table, the Maryland Stadium Authority continues to work closely with the state’s two professional sports teams on new leases. The Maryland Stadium Authority said it continues to have discussions surrounding leases with Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens for agreements that would […]
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief
The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
