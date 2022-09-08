ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU

TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player

Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
NBA
Bill Russell
James Naismith
CBS Sports

Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell

The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

ESPN Believes Suns' Shawn Marion Deserves Hall of Fame Consideration

Former Phoenix Suns forward Shawn Marion deserves some love, and ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes some of that is due his way from the Basketball Hall of Fame. In a recent piece that evaluated upcoming candidates such as Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, Marion landed on the list as a potential players the Hall should still be considering alongside Horace Grant and Jimmy Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
TMZ.com

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Language

Anthony Edwards is apologizing for a homophobic comment he made ... saying there's no excuse for what was said. The Timberwolves guard took to Twitter Sunday, writing ... "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings

Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Fame set to welcome 13 new enshrinees

George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time. There were no signs that basketball immortality awaited any of them. Now, they’re members of the most sought-after club in the game. Karl, Hardaway and Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Manu Ginobili be inducted into the Hall of Fame

He was drafted No.57 by the Spurs, and even after that spent three more years playing in Italy before coming to San Antonio. He came off the bench in 67% of his NBA games. He was not near the most physically gifted player in the league, averaging 13.3 points per game for his career.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes

The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL
Axios Detroit

Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Gibnobili, Hardaway headline 13 new Hall of Fame enshrinees this weekend

George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time.
NBA

