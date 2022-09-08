Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU
TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player
Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell
The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
Yardbarker
ESPN Believes Suns' Shawn Marion Deserves Hall of Fame Consideration
Former Phoenix Suns forward Shawn Marion deserves some love, and ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes some of that is due his way from the Basketball Hall of Fame. In a recent piece that evaluated upcoming candidates such as Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, Marion landed on the list as a potential players the Hall should still be considering alongside Horace Grant and Jimmy Jones.
Former NBA Star Nick Young Falls Out of Ring After “Illegal Headbutt” During Comical Boxing Match, Twitter Has Jokes
Nick Young should stay far away from a boxing ring for the rest of his life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Language
Anthony Edwards is apologizing for a homophobic comment he made ... saying there's no excuse for what was said. The Timberwolves guard took to Twitter Sunday, writing ... "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"
Yardbarker
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
CBS Sports
2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Class: Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash among inductees enshrined
The 2022 class for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame was enshrined Saturday evening in Springfield, Massachusetts. Among the 13 Hall of Fame inductees are a number of former players and coaches who have put together illustrious careers to earn this honor. Prior to the speeches and induction ceremony, the...
Basketball Hall of Fame set to welcome 13 new enshrinees
George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time. There were no signs that basketball immortality awaited any of them. Now, they’re members of the most sought-after club in the game. Karl, Hardaway and Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Could Entice Jazz With Pick Swaps In Trade Involving Russell Westbrook & Bojan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in a tough spot a year after trading for Russell Westbrook as it’s now likely the 2017 NBA MVP will return to L.A. for another year despite his questionable fit. The Lakers have reportedly discussed a potential Westbrook trade with numerous teams over...
NBC Sports
Watch Manu Ginobili be inducted into the Hall of Fame
He was drafted No.57 by the Spurs, and even after that spent three more years playing in Italy before coming to San Antonio. He came off the bench in 67% of his NBA games. He was not near the most physically gifted player in the league, averaging 13.3 points per game for his career.
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Stephen A. Smith helps raise money for WGPR museum
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in Detroit over the weekend to help raise money for the museum inside the old WGPR studios.Driving the news: Smith spent three days in the city. His show, "First Take" was broadcast live from inside the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum Friday. where he also spoke to media, city officials and student broadcasters as part of a youth panel with Detroit natives Jalen Rose, Greg Kelser and Bart Scott. He was also the special guest at the WGPR gala on Saturday, where he discussed the role of diversity in media.What he's saying: "I've always loved...
NBC Sports
Gibnobili, Hardaway headline 13 new Hall of Fame enshrinees this weekend
George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time.
Comments / 3