Tolland PZC hearing set on zoning regulation changes

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering reducing the required lot size for two-family dwellings.

A public hearing on the proposed changes at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall.

The current zoning regulations state that the mandated minimum lot size for a two-family dwelling should be 3 acres. The PZC can reduce the size to less than 2 acres if certain conditions are met, such as no surrounding wetlands and minimal visual impact on the neighborhood.