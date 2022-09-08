ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Tolland PZC hearing set on zoning regulation changes

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering reducing the required lot size for two-family dwellings.

A public hearing on the proposed changes at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall.

The current zoning regulations state that the mandated minimum lot size for a two-family dwelling should be 3 acres. The PZC can reduce the size to less than 2 acres if certain conditions are met, such as no surrounding wetlands and minimal visual impact on the neighborhood.

#Zoning Regulations#Pzc#Tolland Pzc
