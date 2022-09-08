ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

10Explores: Walker Sisters Place

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — In addition to its natural beauty and wildlife, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park holds a wealth of history in its foggy foothills and beyond. One of its most celebrated stories comes from the Walker Sisters, a family who made the Great Smoky...
Knoxville Urban League receives $250k from TVA for business development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Urban League announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded its affiliates with a $3 million grant. This grant is meant to support and grow statewide business development programs for people of color over the next three years. The money will fund the affiliates’ workforce readiness training centers, information technology programs and executive leadership programs across the state.
'The only thing that is a failure is not asking for help' | Mental health crisis affects East Tennessee children at alarming rate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sarah Owens didn't know how to help her 12-year-old daughter, Abby, after the pandemic hit. "It went from having a stomach ache when it was time to go to school to full-out panic attacks when we had to leave the house," Owens said. "She would sob all day at school, which in turn led to bullying because she's the kid in class that cries all the time. She refused to eat in public. She refused to use the restroom in public."
10Explores: Grotto Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
Tennessee to receive around $13 million as part of Juul settlement over teen vaping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will get around $13 million from a national settlement between JUUL Labs and more than 30 states plus Puerto Rico. The total agreement was for $438.5 million, which will be divided between members of the two-year investigation, with payments made over a period of up to ten years. The company will also need to follow new terms on how it can market its products.
