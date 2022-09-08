Read full article on original website
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
Pilot’s body trapped inside submerged plane that crashed Saturday in lake along South Carolina, Georgia border
ANDERSON, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A single-engine plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell in Anderson County remained submerged Sunday in more than 100 feet of water with the pilot’s body still inside, authorities said. The Beechcraft B55 crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Anderson Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was […]
WJCL
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport […]
Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities believe 16-year-old girl could be in South Carolina
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl not seen since July. On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office posted a notice hoping to locate Alexis Nicole Debruhl, 16. Alexis is described as 4 feet...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died over a week after a crash in Pickens County. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30, on SC Highway 8. They said a Honda Sedan was traveling west when it traveled left...
local21news.com
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
WJCL
Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
wpde.com
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
WJCL
Abducted child spotted 50 years later? Tipster reports sighting in South Carolina's Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. — TheNational Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it has received a tip that a child abducted 50 years ago could be in the Lowcountry. On Thursday, the NCMEC said it received an anonymous tip that Melissa Highsmith, abducted on August 23, 1971, had been spotted in the area of Daniel Island, by Charleston.
streetfoodblog.com
15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina
Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
WYFF4.com
Man dead after house fire in Abbeville County, coroner says
DONALDS, S.C. — The Abbeville County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire. The coroner says his office was called to a home on Highway 184 East in Donalds around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Theodore Carroll Parker, Jr., 58, was found inside the...
Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
live5news.com
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
