Anderson County, SC

WBTW News13

Pilot's body trapped inside submerged plane that crashed Saturday in lake along South Carolina, Georgia border

ANDERSON, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A single-engine plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell in Anderson County remained submerged Sunday in more than 100 feet of water with the pilot's body still inside, authorities said. The Beechcraft B55 crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Anderson Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was […]
HART COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
Anderson County, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Anderson County, SC
Education
County
Anderson County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died over a week after a crash in Pickens County. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30, on SC Highway 8. They said a Honda Sedan was traveling west when it traveled left...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. "I don't play a lot," she...
SWANSEA, SC
streetfoodblog.com

15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina

Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
WSPA 7News

Woman's body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman's body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel's Law

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

