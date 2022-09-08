ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

West Nile virus detected in Lancaster county

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Friday, The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County. They say this can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. One human case has been reported in Lancaster County in 2022. A total of 10...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska Lincoln unveiled a veterans tribute on campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln had its own dedication on 9/11 at its veterans’ tribute on campus. The ceremony was held at the Pershing Military and Naval science building on city campus. The veterans’ tribute is a project funded by private donations to provide those walking on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘Strengthening Community Connections in Falls Prevention’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults. Older people are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effect of some medications. Even falls without injury can cause fear of falling which often leads to lack of activity that causes physical decline, depression, and social isolation. Falls threaten the safety and independence of older Panhandle residents and can have significant personal and economic costs. According to the NCOA more than one-fourth of Americans over age 65 experiences a fall each year and the majority of falls happen at home.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Ricketts moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. Last spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the FBI for national criminal background checks.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska hunters can donate deer to feed the hungry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is giving Nebraska hunters a chance to give back. Seven processing locations throughout the state will accept whole field-dressed deer to donate to local food pantries and organizations fighting hunger. The participating meat processors are:. Amherst – Belschner Custom...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker coach Scott Frost fired following loss to Georgia Southern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has been fired. The Husker coach will no longer be with the team, according to a statement from Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will fill in as interim head coach for the remainder of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Small business owners gather at Lincoln event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several business owners met in Lincoln on Thursday night to network and learn how to boost their profile. Beyond Vision LNK held the business bash, where small business owners from the area swapped business cards and stories while comparing products. Carla Ericksen, owner of Beyond...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football names Mickey Joseph as interim head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska announced on Sunday that associate head coach Mickey Joseph will fill in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts had high praise for Joseph and what he can bring to the Husker program moving forward. “Mickey is an...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Temperatures returning to more summer-like standards

After a taste of fall this weekend, we’re going to have a full-on summer feast this week. Temperatures will continue to warm on Monday, with highs in the middle-80s for many in southeast Nebraska. Monday will be a day with low humidity and relatively light winds. Dew points will...
LINCOLN, NE

