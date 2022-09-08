Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
West Nile virus detected in Lancaster county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Friday, The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County. They say this can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. One human case has been reported in Lancaster County in 2022. A total of 10...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska Lincoln unveiled a veterans tribute on campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln had its own dedication on 9/11 at its veterans’ tribute on campus. The ceremony was held at the Pershing Military and Naval science building on city campus. The veterans’ tribute is a project funded by private donations to provide those walking on...
klkntv.com
‘They won’t be forgotten’: Nebraska’s fallen soldiers remembered on 9/11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – 21 years ago, after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, regular Americans found themselves fighting for their country overseas. “It changed my life,” said veteran Chris Stokes. “I was out in the desert all of a sudden in a war situation.”. The...
klkntv.com
‘Strengthening Community Connections in Falls Prevention’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults. Older people are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effect of some medications. Even falls without injury can cause fear of falling which often leads to lack of activity that causes physical decline, depression, and social isolation. Falls threaten the safety and independence of older Panhandle residents and can have significant personal and economic costs. According to the NCOA more than one-fourth of Americans over age 65 experiences a fall each year and the majority of falls happen at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Ricketts moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. Last spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the FBI for national criminal background checks.
klkntv.com
9/11 Patriot Day ceremony remembers front line responders who died 21 years ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – People gathered outside the State Capitol building Sunday morning to remember the first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Lincoln Fire and Rescue held a Patriot Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on the 21st anniversary...
klkntv.com
251 units of blood donated during blood drive honoring Mario Herrera
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During law enforcement’s annual blood drive honoring Mario Herrera, donors gave 251 units of blood to the Nebraska Blood Bank. The “12 Days of Hope” event was held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station near 70th Street and Pine Lake Road.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively to retire in January
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County’s longtime election commissioner will be calling it quits after a 23-year-long career. David Shively, who has been in the role since being appointed on Aug. 18, 1999, by Gov. Mike Johanns, will retire on Jan. 20. Govs. Dave Heineman and Pete Ricketts...
klkntv.com
Nebraska hunters can donate deer to feed the hungry
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is giving Nebraska hunters a chance to give back. Seven processing locations throughout the state will accept whole field-dressed deer to donate to local food pantries and organizations fighting hunger. The participating meat processors are:. Amherst – Belschner Custom...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Soybean Board will show off soy-based dust reducer at Husker Harvest Days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Husker Harvest Days approaches, the Nebraska Soybean Board is touting a soy-based product that will be showcased at the event. The board is sponsoring DustLock, a soybean-based product designed to improve dust control on gravel and recycled asphalt pavement. Normally, many gravel roads require...
klkntv.com
Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
‘Last Blast Lincoln Triathlon’ at Branched Oak state recreation area to end the summer season
RAYMOND, Neb. (KLKN)- Sunday morning people from all around Nebraska woke up early to get an extreme form of morning exercise. Cars began showing up just after the crack of dawn. Branched Oak Recreational area lake was prepared to have it’s last event of the summer season. The ‘Last...
klkntv.com
Husker coach Scott Frost fired following loss to Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has been fired. The Husker coach will no longer be with the team, according to a statement from Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will fill in as interim head coach for the remainder of the...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts solicits comments on proposed Title IX revisions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to comment on the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed revisions to Title IX. He said they would be a radical redefinition of the law. Earlier this week, Ricketts released a statement on what he perceives as threats to...
klkntv.com
Small business owners gather at Lincoln event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several business owners met in Lincoln on Thursday night to network and learn how to boost their profile. Beyond Vision LNK held the business bash, where small business owners from the area swapped business cards and stories while comparing products. Carla Ericksen, owner of Beyond...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football names Mickey Joseph as interim head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska announced on Sunday that associate head coach Mickey Joseph will fill in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts had high praise for Joseph and what he can bring to the Husker program moving forward. “Mickey is an...
klkntv.com
Temperatures returning to more summer-like standards
After a taste of fall this weekend, we’re going to have a full-on summer feast this week. Temperatures will continue to warm on Monday, with highs in the middle-80s for many in southeast Nebraska. Monday will be a day with low humidity and relatively light winds. Dew points will...
klkntv.com
Online Ticketing app has been fixed ahead of the Husker game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fans should be able to access their tickets online and through the Husker ticket app.
klkntv.com
Worker accidentally sparked grass fire in north Lincoln, battalion chief says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One worker unintentionally set a field ablaze while working in north Lincoln, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a grass fire midday Friday near 48th and Superior Streets. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said units could see smoke from a couple of miles...
Comments / 0