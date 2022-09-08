Flagstaff is the gem of Arizona. This small, high altitude mountain city is located just 2 hours north of Phoenix, however, at 7000 feet, the climate, geography, and vibe is completely different. As opposed to the harsh climate and exotic cacti of the Sonoran desert, Flagstaff sees 4 distinct seasons and is located within the largest ponderosa pine forest. With much in the way of scenic recreation, the state’s most impressive ski resort, a lively historic downtown, beautiful parks, and easy daytrip access to natural wonders, it’s easy to see why on any given weekend Phoenix locals flood the city.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO