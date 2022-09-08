Read full article on original website
Related
knau.org
Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement
Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Working to Keep Residents Safe
With support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from Prescott Valley, Prescott, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on August 25, 2022. During the traffic detail, 112 traffic contacts were made. The Prescott Valley detail concentrating on Robert...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Deputy shoots, kills man armed with screwdriver in Flagstaff
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Flagstaff residents report major power outage during weekend storms
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Flagstaff, the Pipeline Burn Scar area, and surrounding communities in Coconino County until 5:45 p.m. Another Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for some portions of Navajo County. Impacted areas in...
theprescotttimes.com
Warning Out For Citizens
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
WATCH: Arizona Climbers Narrowly Dodge Extreme Flash Flooding in Sedona
Several adventurous climbers in Sedona, Arizona barely managed to complete their climb before a raging flash flood came upon them. An avid outdoorsman that goes by the handle Jerry Arizona shared the action on his Youtube channel. In the video, you see a series of people repel down an impressive...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon causes flash flooding in Flagstaff: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - More monsoon weather is making its way across Arizona, bringing yet another round of flash flooding to Flagstaff and the high country. The monsoon made a return to the Valley on Friday and a dust storm moved in during the 4 p.m. hour. Our South Mountain camera looking southeast captured the wall of dust as it moved through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight
Flagstaff has a shortage of more than 7,000 homes and local developers blame complicated zoning codes — but city officials refute that, saying the issue is much less clear cut. The city’s challenges were the focus of the fifth meeting of a housing supply study committee held by state legislators in Flagstaff on Wednesday afternoon. […] The post Flagstaff needs 7,000 more homes, no easy solution in sight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Small earthquake rattles area near Flagstaff, USGS reports
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A small earthquake shook an area near Flagstaff Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 2.7-magnitude quake happened shortly after 9 p.m. in an area east of Flagstaff near Walnut Canyon. The USGS received 10 reports from people who felt it. There’s been...
ABC 15 News
Small earthquake shakes Flagstaff area Thursday night
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey says a minor earthquake was reported near Flagstaff Thursday night. The 2.7-magnitude quake shook the area around 9 p.m., the USGS says. It was centered near Walnut Canyon, east of Flagstaff. Ten people reported feeling “light” shaking...
prescottenews.com
Small towns have big problems addressing water pollution – Bill Williams
Prescott and Prescott Valley are trying to deal with it. Legions of attorneys have begun to descend on large and small towns throughout Arizona, looking for municipal clients for a sort of class action lawsuit pitting the towns against chemical manufacturers. Two of those small-town clients might soon include Prescott...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
top-ten-travel-list.com
The Top Ten Attractions in Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff is the gem of Arizona. This small, high altitude mountain city is located just 2 hours north of Phoenix, however, at 7000 feet, the climate, geography, and vibe is completely different. As opposed to the harsh climate and exotic cacti of the Sonoran desert, Flagstaff sees 4 distinct seasons and is located within the largest ponderosa pine forest. With much in the way of scenic recreation, the state’s most impressive ski resort, a lively historic downtown, beautiful parks, and easy daytrip access to natural wonders, it’s easy to see why on any given weekend Phoenix locals flood the city.
SignalsAZ
Riverfront Park Closure for Thunder Valley Rally
The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. In preparation for the upcoming Thunder Valley Rally event on September 16 -17, Riverfront park will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. We ask the public to not enter the...
globalphile.com
“Standin’ on the Corner in Winslow Arizona”
Winslow is an historic city in northern Arizona that is just over a three hour drive from Phoenix and an hour drive southeast of Flagstaff. According to Wikipedia, “in the era of steam locomotives, Winslow was an important stop on the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway for adding water and fuel to trains. Passengers could disembark and have enough time to have a meal during the extended stop.”
Comments / 0