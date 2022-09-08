Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon.

Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.

No other vehicles or students were involved in the incident, Shea added. No charges have been filed, and police are investigating the incident.