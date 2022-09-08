Read full article on original website
Ruth Radelet (Ex-Chromatics) Announces Debut Solo EP, Shares Video for New Song “Stranger”: Watch
Ruth Radelet—formerly of Chromatics—has announced her debut solo EP The Other Side with a video for her new single “Stranger.” The five-track EP is due out October 7. Check out the album art, track list, and the black-and-white video for “Stranger”—directed by James Manson and shot on 16mm film by Freddie Whitman—below.
Cam'ron and A-Trak Announce Collaborative Album, Share New Song “All I Really Wanted”
Cam’ron and A-Trak have announced a new collaborative album. U Wasn’t There is due out September 23 via Empire. The new album features cover art by the New York street artist Kunle Martins. Ahead of the release, the musicians have shared a new singled called “All I Really...
Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Ging, the new project from the Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes, has announced a new self-released album called We’re Here, My Dear with a new song called “Miracles.” The LP is due out November 4. Check out “Miracles” below. Of the new song,...
The Waeve (Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Waeve, a new project from Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall, has announced their self-titled debut album with a video for the new song “Can I Call You.” It’s due out February 3, 2023, via Transgressive. Check out the artwork, track list, and the video for “Can I Call You” below.
Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals” With Alabaster dePlume and Tom Skinner: Listen
Beth Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released later this month, and in the lead-up to the release, the English vocalist has shared a new song that’s slated to appear on the album. “Fractals” is a collaboration with the poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume alongside drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile), bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible), and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily.
NOFX Announce 2023 Breakup: “It’s Been an Amazing Run”
NOFX—the Los Angeles skate punk band currently made up of Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, Eric Melvin, Erik “Smelly” Sandin, and Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta—are officially breaking up in 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Burkett indirectly announced the news on Instagram, where he replied...
Brian Eno Shares New Song “We Let It In”: Listen
Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new song “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter Darla Eno. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP ForeverAndEverNoMore due out next month. Check out the video for “We Let It In”—directed by Eno and the multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiri, with handwriting by Eno’s granddaughter Anya—below.
Gold Panda Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “The Corner”: Watch
Derwin Dicker has announced The Work—his first new album as Gold Panda in more than six years—with a video for its second single “The Corner.” The Work is set to drop November 11 via City Slang. Check out the album art and track list for The Work and the video for “The Corner” below.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce Three New Albums, Share Video: Watch
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will release three new albums next month. The first of their upcoming releases, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava drops on October 7. The seven-track release will be followed by Laminated Denim on October 12 and Changes on October 28. All three albums will be released on their own KGLW record label.
Jack White Announces New Live Album Recorded During Current Tour
Jack White has announced a new live album from his ongoing 2022 trek. Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour is available for pre-order starting today through October 31. The deluxe set is being released by White’s own Third Man Records, marking the 54th installment of their Vault Package subscription service.
Pulse of the Early Brain (Switched On, Vol. 5)
When Stereolab announced the release of Pulse of the Early Brain, the fifth installment in the avant-pop ensemble’s Switched On compilations gathering up material not found on their proper LPs, they noted that it was “possibly the final edition.” The use of “possibly” does leave the door open to the band finding more rarities tucked away on a forgotten hard drive or making new music together, but it’s hard not to see this collection as the band’s concluding statement. Pulse of the Early Brain collects every remaining leftover from Stereolab’s substantial discography—rare EPs, singles, and stray comp tracks—that had yet to be included on any previous Switched Ons or as bonus tracks on their recent run of album reissues. Thirty years after the release of the first Switched On comp, their known archives appear to be empty.
The Vince Staples Show Announced at Netflix
Vince Staples will star in a new scripted comedy series for Netflix, Deadline and Variety report. The Vince Staples Show is a fictional TV series loosely inspired Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, California, and is altogether separate from the web series of the same name that he launched in August 2019. The new series is co-executive produced by Staples alongside writer, director, and actor Kenya Barris (Black-ish, #blackAF, Entergalactic), along with Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Barris will also act in the series.
Thursday Announce Full Collapse Box Set and Tour
Thursday have announced a new box set reissue of their 2001 album Full Collapse. The new edition of 10" LPs, packaged with a photo book by Nathaniel Shannon collecting images of the band in 2001 and 2002. It’s out October 28 via Craft Recordings. They’ve also announced a handful of tour dates where they’ll play Full Collapse in its entirety. See those below.
Listen to Mari Montana’s “Super Star”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Mari Montana has a voice so booming and commanding that if he were born 25 years earlier he could have been doing voiceover narrations on ’90s Black gangster flicks. The West Palm Beach, Florida spitter cruises over the funk groove of “Super Star” with the presence of a cold-blooded mafia boss. His rhymes feature evocative threats, money-chasing fantasies, and paranoia, all of which feel so alive because of his storyteller instincts, and small touches that add color: “I’m gon’ get rich regardless but I’m tryna’ go legit/Feel like the biggest target, the fuckin’ feds on our dick,” he raps, while a police siren blares in the distance. You can’t tell me Menace II Society wouldn’t have been a smidge better if Mari Montana were the narrator instead.
Yeat Enlists Lil Uzi Vert for New Song “Flawlëss”: Listen
West Coast rapper Yeat has shared his latest EP. Lyfë is out now via Field Trip/Geffen, and it opens with a track featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Listen to “Flawlëss” below, and scroll down to hear the full EP. Lyfë follows 2 Alivë, which arrived earlier this...
Tegan and Sara Discuss New TV Series, Perform “Yellow” on Seth Meyers: Watch
Tegan and Sara were guests on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. The duo sat down for a conversation about their new Amazon TV series Highschool, which is based on their memoir of the same name. They talked about finding the actresses who portray them from TikTok and told some stories about their life growing up. The duo also performed “Yellow” from their upcoming album Crybaby. Watch it all happen below.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Album Only Built for Infinity Links
Two thirds of the Atlanta rap trio Migos are teaming up for a new album. Earlier today, Quavo and Takeoff revealed the title and release date of their forthcoming LP. It’s called Only Built for Infinity Links, and it arrives October 7 via Quality Control/Motown. Check out the cover art below.
Sorry Share Video for New Song “Key to the City”: Watch
North London band Sorry are back with a new single from their upcoming album Anywhere But Here. “Key to the City” arrives with a voyeuristic music video directed by FLASHA. Check it out below. “‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation...
Blood Orange Announces Four Songs EP, Shares New Song “Jesus Freak Lighter”: Listen
Blood Orange, aka Dev Hynes, has announced a new EP. Four Songs is out September 16 and marks Hynes first release for RCA. Produced and written by Hynes, Four Songs features collaborations with Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier. Peep the album art and listen to the first track, “Jesus Freak Lighter,” below.
Deerhoof Share New Song “My Lovely Cat”: Listen
Deerhoof have shared a new song, a track titled “My Lovely Cat.” Satomi Matsuzaki wrote the song’s lyrics in Japanese, with lines including: “My lovely, lovely cat!/I can’t even leave home!/Let’s monitor on pet-cam.” The band recorded the song with engineer and producer Mike Bridavsky, the human caretaker of the late feline internet sensation Lil Bub. Check out “My Lovely Cat” along with translated lyrics below.
