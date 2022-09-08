ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Childers
Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals” With Alabaster dePlume and Tom Skinner: Listen

Beth Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released later this month, and in the lead-up to the release, the English vocalist has shared a new song that’s slated to appear on the album. “Fractals” is a collaboration with the poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume alongside drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile), bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible), and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily.
NOFX Announce 2023 Breakup: “It’s Been an Amazing Run”

NOFX—the Los Angeles skate punk band currently made up of Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, Eric Melvin, Erik “Smelly” Sandin, and Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta—are officially breaking up in 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Burkett indirectly announced the news on Instagram, where he replied...
Brian Eno Shares New Song “We Let It In”: Listen

Brian Eno has shared a lyric video for his new song “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter Darla Eno. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP ForeverAndEverNoMore due out next month. Check out the video for “We Let It In”—directed by Eno and the multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiri, with handwriting by Eno’s granddaughter Anya—below.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce Three New Albums, Share Video: Watch

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will release three new albums next month. The first of their upcoming releases, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava drops on October 7. The seven-track release will be followed by Laminated Denim on October 12 and Changes on October 28. All three albums will be released on their own KGLW record label.
Jack White Announces New Live Album Recorded During Current Tour

Jack White has announced a new live album from his ongoing 2022 trek. Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour is available for pre-order starting today through October 31. The deluxe set is being released by White’s own Third Man Records, marking the 54th installment of their Vault Package subscription service.
Pulse of the Early Brain (Switched On, Vol. 5)

When Stereolab announced the release of Pulse of the Early Brain, the fifth installment in the avant-pop ensemble’s Switched On compilations gathering up material not found on their proper LPs, they noted that it was “possibly the final edition.” The use of “possibly” does leave the door open to the band finding more rarities tucked away on a forgotten hard drive or making new music together, but it’s hard not to see this collection as the band’s concluding statement. Pulse of the Early Brain collects every remaining leftover from Stereolab’s substantial discography—rare EPs, singles, and stray comp tracks—that had yet to be included on any previous Switched Ons or as bonus tracks on their recent run of album reissues. Thirty years after the release of the first Switched On comp, their known archives appear to be empty.
The Vince Staples Show Announced at Netflix

Vince Staples will star in a new scripted comedy series for Netflix, Deadline and Variety report. The Vince Staples Show is a fictional TV series loosely inspired Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, California, and is altogether separate from the web series of the same name that he launched in August 2019. The new series is co-executive produced by Staples alongside writer, director, and actor Kenya Barris (Black-ish, #blackAF, Entergalactic), along with Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Barris will also act in the series.
Thursday Announce Full Collapse Box Set and Tour

Thursday have announced a new box set reissue of their 2001 album Full Collapse. The new edition of 10" LPs, packaged with a photo book by Nathaniel Shannon collecting images of the band in 2001 and 2002. It’s out October 28 via Craft Recordings. They’ve also announced a handful of tour dates where they’ll play Full Collapse in its entirety. See those below.
Listen to Mari Montana’s “Super Star”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Mari Montana has a voice so booming and commanding that if he were born 25 years earlier he could have been doing voiceover narrations on ’90s Black gangster flicks. The West Palm Beach, Florida spitter cruises over the funk groove of “Super Star” with the presence of a cold-blooded mafia boss. His rhymes feature evocative threats, money-chasing fantasies, and paranoia, all of which feel so alive because of his storyteller instincts, and small touches that add color: “I’m gon’ get rich regardless but I’m tryna’ go legit/Feel like the biggest target, the fuckin’ feds on our dick,” he raps, while a police siren blares in the distance. You can’t tell me Menace II Society wouldn’t have been a smidge better if Mari Montana were the narrator instead.
Tegan and Sara Discuss New TV Series, Perform “Yellow” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Tegan and Sara were guests on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. The duo sat down for a conversation about their new Amazon TV series Highschool, which is based on their memoir of the same name. They talked about finding the actresses who portray them from TikTok and told some stories about their life growing up. The duo also performed “Yellow” from their upcoming album Crybaby. Watch it all happen below.
Sorry Share Video for New Song “Key to the City”: Watch

North London band Sorry are back with a new single from their upcoming album Anywhere But Here. “Key to the City” arrives with a voyeuristic music video directed by FLASHA. Check it out below. “‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation...
Deerhoof Share New Song “My Lovely Cat”: Listen

Deerhoof have shared a new song, a track titled “My Lovely Cat.” Satomi Matsuzaki wrote the song’s lyrics in Japanese, with lines including: “My lovely, lovely cat!/I can’t even leave home!/Let’s monitor on pet-cam.” The band recorded the song with engineer and producer Mike Bridavsky, the human caretaker of the late feline internet sensation Lil Bub. Check out “My Lovely Cat” along with translated lyrics below.
