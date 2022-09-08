Read full article on original website
Missing Robeson County man found safe, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A 26-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, authorities said. Authorities had been looking for Alfredo Alvarez, 26, of Lumberton, who was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon roads in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post […]
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
Scotland County Sheriff’s Office morns after passing of K-9 Tank
LAURINBURG – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its members this week. K-9 Tank passed away, suddenly, on Thursday, at five years old. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Major B.J. Knight discussed Tank and his impact on those that were around him. “One thing that Tank...
Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
WECT
Updated COVID booster available in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bivalent COVID booster is now available from Pender County Health Department. The booster offers another layer of protection that previous boosters did not and is recommended for adults, even if you’ve had all four COVID vaccine shots. People can receive this booster two...
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Death investigation under way after two found dead inside Wilmington home
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on the 700-block of Myrtle Landing Place in Wilmington. According to a NHCSO spokes person, sheriff’s deputies were called out to do a welfare check on the homeowners by family members at about 4:30, Friday afternoon.
WECT
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Cumberland County Friday evening, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6:35 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive, which is at the intersection with John B. Carter Road, just east of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
NC rehab center staffer sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies.
WRAL
Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured. Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville...
cbs17
Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
WECT
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have died and one other person was hurt after a crash involving a train and another vehicle in downtown Florence on Saturday. Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said a call regarding the wreck came in at around 8:40 p.m. He said it happened in the area of Baroody Street and North Dargan Street.
WRAL
One dead, another hospitalized from double shooting in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in serious condition from a double shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. At 6:34 p.m., Cumberland County deputies were dispatched to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to...
72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
