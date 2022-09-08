ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB Ezekiel Marcelin Talks Miami, Connection With Wesley Bissainthe

By Luke Chaney
2025 linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin updates his recruitment.

Along with teammates Reuben Bain and Stanquan Clark , Miami Central (Fla.) High School linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin was able to attend Miami's 70-13 beating over Bethune-Cookman last Saturday.

The talented sophomore watched former Rockets and now Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe make his collegiate debut. Marcelin has made it a point to fill the leadership hole left by Bissainthe at Miami Central.

“Becoming a leader because my former teammate, Wesley Bissainthe, he played that leader role my freshman year," Marcelin said to All Hurricanes on The Croot on the U on Wednesday regarding his improvement as a leader. "So coming into this year, that was my plan to become a leader and replace him.”

Bissainthe has kept in contact with Marcelin in the hope of luring his former teammate to join him at Miami . The class of 2025 product received an offer from the Hurricanes in March of 2022.

"He been trying to convince me to come over there," Marcelin said. "But I like it over there a lot, the coaches and the new Miami. I like what they’re doing over there.”

UM has been pursuing multiple Miami Central players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, namley Bain and Clark, the latter of whom is committed to Louisville. The Hurricanes have three former Rockets on their team in Bissainthe, linebacker Waynmon Steed Jr. and offensive lineman Laurance Seymore .

Marcelin has appreciated the love shown to him from Miami at this point, and the Hurricanes are major contenders to eventually earn the linebacker's pledge.

"I would love to play with Wesley again at the University of Miami, but we’ll see in due time," Marcelin said. "This is where I grew up and I would love to play for the University of Miami, but just seeing how they grew, from when I was younger to now, I’m loving it right now.”

For now, the Miami native is more focused on his high school season after showing excellent athleticism and hustle during his freshman campaign.

The Rockets' next matchup is against South Florida powerhouse Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington, which features a lethal rushing attack led by 2024 running back Gerald Modest Jr. , who is getting recruited by the likes of Florida State and Ole Miss.

Miami Central is keying in on the Tornadoes' run game ahead of Friday's contest.

"Just to stop the run. They have a very athletic quarterback so we’re just looking to stop that too cause when he gets out the pocket, he’s gonna try to run," Marcelin said of what the Rockets' defense is looking to accomplish against Booker T. Washington. “Just play downhill and play our game. Play Miami Central ball."

The Tornadoes are just one of the many talented teams that Miami Central will play this season, with Dillard (Fla.), Norland (Fla.) and rival Northwestern (Fla.) High School still on tap for the Rockets.

