Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, the queen was especially beloved by her people. After taking the throne in 1952, for decades she commanded one of the highest approval ratings for any member of Buckingham Palace’s royal family, with the figure rising to 90% in the early 2000s. In a 2021 poll, she was named the third most admired woman in the world. Upon her death, newspapers across the globe mourned the loss of what they described as an icon of grace and dignity, the “spirit of Britain.”

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO