Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Fast Company
Amid floods, Pakistan calls for rich countries to pay for climate damage. Will they ever?
A third of the country underwater. Crops washed away. Some 33 million people homeless. Billions of dollars of damage. A looming food crisis. And still, the unprecedented rains come. Pakistan’s mega-monsoon dumped up to 700% of the usual August rainfall on parts of the country, with floodwaters boosted by glacial melting from the enormous heat wave that hit the country in March. Climate experts say climate change amplified the event, at the very least.
Fast Company
British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
U.K.・
Fast Company
Can the British monarchy survive Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. As the longest-reigning monarch in British history, the queen was especially beloved by her people. After taking the throne in 1952, for decades she commanded one of the highest approval ratings for any member of Buckingham Palace’s royal family, with the figure rising to 90% in the early 2000s. In a 2021 poll, she was named the third most admired woman in the world. Upon her death, newspapers across the globe mourned the loss of what they described as an icon of grace and dignity, the “spirit of Britain.”
U.K.・
Is ‘cloud seeding’ actually helping fight drought?
Research has shown cloud seeding may increase precipitation by 5 to 15 percent. PixabayThe unique but contentious technology is being used in China and the UAE.
Fast Company
What everyone gets wrong about risk
I grew up in a very small town in India, in a house with no running water or bathroom. When I was a teenager, I was a poor student. The safe bet would have been to coast through high school with mediocre grades and, upon graduation, simply eke out a living.
Fast Company
3 ways women can reach the C-suite even though research shows the odds are against them
As a society, we are brimming with women qualified to fill leadership positions. And we know that advancing women into leadership positions not only bridges the gap in gender equity but also improves overall company success. Research shows women have more desired leadership qualities than men and perform higher than their male counterparts in resilience, self-development, honesty, and integrity.
Fast Company
A poll of over 580 tech leaders shows a return to the office looms
The Great Resignation. A return to the office. The tech downturn. Tech founders and executives are facing a whirlwind of disruptive forces. On tech panels and podcasts from New York to Silicon Valley, the consensus has been that everyone should wait to see how things shake out. We didn’t want...
Fast Company
The Queen’s secret death alarm has been mistakenly going off for years
If protocols were all in order, a mysterious alarm went off Thursday in the newsrooms of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). It should have been almost the first time the alarm had ever been officially used since being created decades ago. It wasn’t. Some reporters had heard it before in tests, and others had been repeatedly tricked when it was triggered by accident. Even still, the alarm sound on Thursday would have been unmistakable to any BBC newsperson: Queen Elizabeth II had died.
