This Week in Agribusiness, Sept. 10, 2022
At a recent seminar, Dan Basse, president, Agresource Company, reflects on market moves over the past year, as well as recession and inflation impacts and labor. Ted Seifried, Zaner Ag Hedge, joins Mike at the desk to talk markets, including South American competition, USDA yield estimates, basis strength, wheat market, crude oil and inflation impacts, cattle market volatility.
Study hopes to answer why consumers will pay $75 for a steak
Why are consumers willing to pay high prices for steaks? A research project from Texas Tech University's Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, in collaboration with groups in Ireland and Australia, is trying to answer that question. The project started with a simple idea from a doctoral candidate,...
