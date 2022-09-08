Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to know for the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fair is now in town at the Spokane County Fair And Expo Center! The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 18. This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” which influenced a lot of this year’s new events. This includes a spaceman costume contest and a...
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sunday is the last day for Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon music festival
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include “Funky Blues Church”, “Okay,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
KHQ Right Now
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Thousands 'Pigged out' in the Park through Labor Day weekend
On a warm September weekend in Spokane, the 41st annual Pig Out in the Park was back at full force for the first time since 2019. The event was attended by thousands of people from the Spokane area and has been one of the most popular and diverse events in the city since its inception.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo kick off Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fun just keeps on coming here in the Inland Northwest. The 71st Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo kick off on Friday. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place before the Spokane County Commissioners welcome people to the fair as gates open at 11 a.m. This year’s theme for the 2022 fair is “All Systems Go.”...
Donate to Coats 4 Kids and get free admission to the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s almost Coats 4 Kids season, and you will be able to donate on your way to the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Every year, 4 News Now collects coats to ensure every child in the Inland Northwest is warm during the winter months. If you...
Nighttime repairs to resume on US 95 bridge over Spokane River
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Repairs on the US-95 bridge over the Spokane River in Coeur d’Alene will resume on September 14. Repairs will be completed at night over the next two months, meaning drivers heading downtown should expect congestion after 7 p.m. “Generally, drivers should only have...
Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show tickets on sale now
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Want to take a trip to the North Pole but don’t want to travel far?. Well, tickets for the Coeur d’Alene Holiday Light Show are on sale now!. The event on Lake Coeur d’Alene takes guests on cruises across the water where they can experience holiday magic on a 40-minute cruise ship ride.
The Spokane County Interstate Fair has fun headed your way: here's what you need to know
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Interstate Fair has 'All Systems Go!' right around the corner. People will be flocking to the fairgrounds to get a taste of the food and to see the sights. Here's what you need to know to keep your fair going experience as smooth...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Spokane City Council to consider update on unauthorized camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will consider an update on the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance. The proposal from City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear includes the following:. Prohibits camping at all times, regardless of the availability of shelter space, underneath...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
x1071.com
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
KHQ Right Now
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
Comments / 4