FOX 28 Spokane

Sunday is the last day for Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon music festival

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday is your last chance to catch the Howlin’ at the Harvest Moon Festival at the Indian Trail Amphitheater. The festival is also a fundraiser for local animal shelters, and there are adoptable animals on site. Performers on Sept. 11 include “Funky Blues Church”, “Okay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Thousands 'Pigged out' in the Park through Labor Day weekend

On a warm September weekend in Spokane, the 41st annual Pig Out in the Park was back at full force for the first time since 2019. The event was attended by thousands of people from the Spokane area and has been one of the most popular and diverse events in the city since its inception.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The Heat and haze continue- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
COLFAX, WA

