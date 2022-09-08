ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Cruises drops exemption request for unvaccinated guests, eases testing requirements

Carnival Cruise Line is easing its testing requirements for vaccinated passengers and allowing unvaccinated guests to travel without an exemption. The cruise company will no longer demand testing for vaccinated passengers staying onboard for under 16 nights. Additionally, unvaccinated guests will no longer be required to file exemption requests. "Carnival...
Disney Cruise Lines Makes a Major Family-Friendly Change

As many folks that love cruises already know, going on one has been a pretty cautious business since covid hit the U.S. in 2020. While strict pandemic-fueled restrictions have slowly eased over the last two years as vaccines became more widespread, cruise companies still have to be careful. Royal Caribbean (RCL ) went as far as to pause several of its cruises back in January 2022 due to covid-related concerns, for instance.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Princess Cruises Adds New Love Boat Sale

Princess Cruises has added a new The Love Boat Sale that includes $765 in extras when you book a cruise in 2023. The Love Boat Sale will run through the end of October 2022 and is good on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and more. When you book a cruise on a Princess cruise ship in 2023, you’ll receive $765 value when booking during The Love Boat Sale, which includes $100 shore excursion credit.
Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill

Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
