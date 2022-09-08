Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Carnival Cruises drops exemption request for unvaccinated guests, eases testing requirements
Carnival Cruise Line is easing its testing requirements for vaccinated passengers and allowing unvaccinated guests to travel without an exemption. The cruise company will no longer demand testing for vaccinated passengers staying onboard for under 16 nights. Additionally, unvaccinated guests will no longer be required to file exemption requests. "Carnival...
Disney Cruise Lines Makes a Major Family-Friendly Change
As many folks that love cruises already know, going on one has been a pretty cautious business since covid hit the U.S. in 2020. While strict pandemic-fueled restrictions have slowly eased over the last two years as vaccines became more widespread, cruise companies still have to be careful. Royal Caribbean (RCL ) went as far as to pause several of its cruises back in January 2022 due to covid-related concerns, for instance.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change
Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
Carnival Cruise Line Has Good News for Royal Caribbean, Norwegian
No industry suffered as much during the pandemic as the cruise industry. Not only did covid (with a big assist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) shut down all sailings from the U.S. from March 2020 through July 2021, the industry's return was a crawl, not a sprint.
cruisefever.net
Princess Cruises Adds New Love Boat Sale
Princess Cruises has added a new The Love Boat Sale that includes $765 in extras when you book a cruise in 2023. The Love Boat Sale will run through the end of October 2022 and is good on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and more. When you book a cruise on a Princess cruise ship in 2023, you’ll receive $765 value when booking during The Love Boat Sale, which includes $100 shore excursion credit.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill
Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things you should do before every flight.
After working in the airline industry, I've learned some of the best tips for making flying easier, from wearing comfortable clothes to packing light.
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
msn.com
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
