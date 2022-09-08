Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Multiple injured after shootout during attempted burglary at San Leandro marijuana grow
San Leandro police are investigating after a shootout that happened during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana cultivation early Sunday morning.
Contra Costa County DA files charges in Pittsburg child road rage shooting
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg police said on their Facebook page Thursday the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in a Sept. 2 road rage incident in Pittsburg that injured a 12-year-old girl. Dwayne Brown, 29, of Sacramento, has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle, shooting from a […]
San Leandro burglary leads to shooting at marijuana grow site, multiple injuries
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — At least three people are injured after a burglary turned into a shooting early Sunday morning, the San Leandro Police Department (SLPD) announced in a press release. Police said a burglary happened around 4:20 a.m. at an indoor marijuana cultivation. When SLPD officers arrived at the scene on the 2000 […]
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Truck
SAN RAFAEL — Henry R. Garcia-Garcia, 30, a construction worker from San Rafael takes frequent trips to Marin County Jail. His latest arrest concerns a stolen truck that he was allegedly in possession. Garcia-Garcia has been arrested 16 times since December 2015 for a variety of offenses. His most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
3 arrested after stealing over 30 Hennessy bottles in South San Francisco: police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after a burglary of a liquor store, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced on social media Friday. Police said the suspects stole a large amount of liquor and tobacco products from a business on the 400 block of Grand Avenue. A photo of […]
Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
news24-680.com
ATM Thieves Denied Kwik Stop-Stop In Lafayette
Employees flushed two ski-masked men allegedly breaking into an ATM machine at the Kwik Stop location on Golden Gate Way this morning, triggering a widespread police response and apparently pushing the pair south to San Ramon – where they allegedly tried the same thing there. The incident first came...
AR-15 assault rifle used in robbery near U.C. Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police. The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 […]
news24-680.com
Pursuit Blazes West On Highway 24, Ends With Police Perimeter On Highway 13
A police chase on Highway 24 ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on the Highway 13 offramp in Oakland and the suspect ran from the car. Law enforcement helicopters are orbiting the area and are searching a stretch of Chabot Road adjacent to Highway 24 for sign of the suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood
MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
Traffic collision in Concord, lanes blocked
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision occurred Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Concord Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road. Lanes are currently blocked as both Concord Police and Fire are on the scene. Commuters are advised to adjust routes […]
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Sept. 5 through 11, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 11, 2022) — Local police have been keeping busy, from the escape of two inmates from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility to a suspicious, bomb-like package in Pleasant Hill. Meanwhile, Clayton police reported three catalytic converter thefts in one night last month. And, fire...
Police warn residents of phone scammer impersonating an officer
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Someone is impersonating Fairfield police officers. A Fairfield Police Department spokesperson said Friday the department is aware that an individual has been calling Fairfield residents and impersonating an officer. The call appears to come from (707) 428-7300 — the police’s department main phone number. Police said Friday the individual, a man, […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill Police investigate suspicious package on Camelback Road
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Sept. 9, 2022) — On Thursday, a Pleasant Hill resident called local police to report a suspicious package. They discovered what looked like an explosive device in a dumpster near the 300 Block of Camelback Rd. After PHPD Officers arrived to investigate, they called up their...
San Bruno BART station closes after person found dead on platform
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was found dead Sunday afternoon on the platform of the San Bruno BART station, agency officials announced on Twitter. The situation prompted the station to be closed. BART said no foul play is suspected, and a coroner is on their way to the scene. The agency did […]
Family of victim in Bay Area beheading speaks out: 'You feel responsible'
Karina Castro, 27, leaves behind two young daughters.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide
The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
Comments / 0