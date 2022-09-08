ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

crimevoice.com

Construction Worker Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Truck

SAN RAFAEL — Henry R. Garcia-Garcia, 30, a construction worker from San Rafael takes frequent trips to Marin County Jail. His latest arrest concerns a stolen truck that he was allegedly in possession. Garcia-Garcia has been arrested 16 times since December 2015 for a variety of offenses. His most...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
crimevoice.com

Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store

SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials

A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
SAN BRUNO, CA
news24-680.com

ATM Thieves Denied Kwik Stop-Stop In Lafayette

Employees flushed two ski-masked men allegedly breaking into an ATM machine at the Kwik Stop location on Golden Gate Way this morning, triggering a widespread police response and apparently pushing the pair south to San Ramon – where they allegedly tried the same thing there. The incident first came...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

AR-15 assault rifle used in robbery near U.C. Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police. The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood

MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic collision in Concord, lanes blocked

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision occurred Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Concord Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road. Lanes are currently blocked as both Concord Police and Fire are on the scene. Commuters are advised to adjust routes […]
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Sept. 5 through 11, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 11, 2022) — Local police have been keeping busy, from the escape of two inmates from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility to a suspicious, bomb-like package in Pleasant Hill. Meanwhile, Clayton police reported three catalytic converter thefts in one night last month. And, fire...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Police warn residents of phone scammer impersonating an officer

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Someone is impersonating Fairfield police officers. A Fairfield Police Department spokesperson said Friday the department is aware that an individual has been calling Fairfield residents and impersonating an officer. The call appears to come from (707) 428-7300 — the police’s department main phone number. Police said Friday the individual, a man, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pleasant Hill Police investigate suspicious package on Camelback Road

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Sept. 9, 2022) — On Thursday, a Pleasant Hill resident called local police to report a suspicious package. They discovered what looked like an explosive device in a dumpster near the 300 Block of Camelback Rd. After PHPD Officers arrived to investigate, they called up their...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide

The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
OAKLEY, CA

