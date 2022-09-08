Anne-Marie Núñez, the inaugural Executive Director of the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success at the University of Texas at El Paso, has studied HSIs and Hispanic student success for two decades. As a national expert on HSIs, her book Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Advancing Research and Transformative Practice was the first book ever to focus on HSIs as organizations, and it won an International Latino Book Award. In 2021, she was identified in the Stanford Elsevier Scholar Index as being among the top 2% of scientists in the world. The American Educational Research Association (AERA) also recognized her as a 2022 AERA Fellow, an honor awarded to top scholars in educational research with sustained exceptional research contributions. Dr. Núñez’s research has extensively addressed equity in science, as she has collaborated on several NSF grants with budgets totaling over $10 million to build inclusive environments in geoscience and computer science disciplines in HSIs. This work includes research with the Computing Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (CAHSI), an alliance of over 60 HSIs that aims to raise Latinx attainment in computing fields. In advancing understanding of the institutional diversity and organizational culture of HSIs, Dr. Núñez’s work has generated knowledge about how HSIs can apply the concept of Hispanic “servingness” to promote culturally affirming experiences that foster positive outcomes for Hispanic students in computer science and other fields. As a policy-engaged scholar, she also has served as a National Academy of Sciences Committee member to co-author and disseminate the report, Minority Serving Institutions: America's Underutilized Resource for Strengthening the STEM Workforce.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO