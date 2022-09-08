ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scriba, NY

Barclay: Honor Those Lost On 9/11 With Compassion, Camaraderie

After more than 20 years, it is still nearly impossible to comprehend the unspeakable tragedy our nation endured on September 11, 2001. That day, the world changed, and we are still dealing with the impact of the tragedies that took place in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. This is especially true for those who lost loved ones during the attack and ensuing rescue efforts.
FULTON, NY
Hochul Announces $16.6 Million In Awards For Five Long Duration Energy Storage Projects, Including $12.5 Million For Nine Mile

ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $16.6 million in awards for five long duration energy storage projects that will help harness renewable energy and provide stored energy to New York’s electric grid. Governor Hochul also announced an additional $17 million in competitive funding available for projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dec Announces Finalization Of Campground And Day-Use Area Unit Management Plan To Help Combat Aquatic Invasive Species

NEW YORK- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the finalization of a Unit Management Plan amendment to guide siting, construction, and management of watercraft decontamination facilities at DEC campgrounds and day-use areas. The construction and permanent placement of watercraft decontamination facilities supports DEC’s ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS).
POLITICS
Labor Day Travelers Benefit From Lower Gas Prices

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.83, down 2 cents since Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.17. The New York State average is $4.08, down 6 cents since Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.25. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
TRAFFIC
Barclay: California’s Energy Nightmare Is A Cautionary Tale For New York’s Climate Policies

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Rushed, politically driven policy making doesn’t work, and California’s current energy crisis is proof of this fact. This week, officials declared a statewide energy grid emergency and warned of potential blackouts as California faces a late-summer heat wave. Residents have been asked to limit their energy consumption by cutting down on major appliance use, including electric-vehicle chargers. That translates to, “Stop using your air conditioners and stay home unless your car already has a full battery.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
