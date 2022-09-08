Read full article on original website
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
citysuntimes.com
Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th graders have never heard of deadly drug fentanyl
On Sept. 7 the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC), the leading criminal justice resource agency in the state, released the results of its biennial statewide survey that included over 50,000 students from 301 schools in eighth, 10th and 12th grades from all 15 counties across Arizona. The Arizona Youth Survey...
citysuntimes.com
Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation announces 2023 grant cycle
Nonprofit organizations working to increase access to oral health services and nutritional programs for underserved populations are encouraged to apply for grant funding from Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. Guidelines for applicants have expanded for the 2023 grant cycle to include non-dental programs, specifically nutritional access programs such as food...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
Washington Examiner
Arizona’s new ESA school choice law is a win for everyone
Parents want options for their children’s education. That is why so many went to the Arizona legislature and the governor this year and asked them to expand the state’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account Program so that it covers all of Arizona’s students. The ESA program has been...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Castle Hot Springs’s New Via Ferrata Cable Climbing Course is the First of Its Kind in Ariz.
Experience the Sonoran Desert from new heights and new perspectives with Arizona’s first-ever Via Ferrata adventure course designed exclusively for Castle Hot Springs. The unique mountaineering opportunity gives guests the chance to explore the desert’s iconic red rock formations from a position few people are able to experience. Hike past towering saguaros, learn to move over rock walls and meander across a 200-foot long aerial walkway high above a canyon floor.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
allaboutarizonanews.com
2022 Pumpkin Patches in Arizona
Fall is right around the corner and with the soon to be cooler temperatures and all the fun, fall activities that are scheduled around the state, it is now time to get out to enjoy some family activities and to and pick that perfect pumpkin for your jack-o-latern this year.
phoenixmag.com
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September
The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
azbigmedia.com
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?
Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage
PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
theprescotttimes.com
OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE
YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
AZFamily
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Announces Effort to Combat Animal Cruelty in Arizona
Attorney Rachel Mitchell recently announced the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) would continue to strengthen its efforts to combat animal cruelty, which research points to being a gateway crime to more serious offenses. “As you know, I am a believer in the ‘broken windows’ approach to reducing crime,” Mitchell...
