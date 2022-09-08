ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Top 10 fan tweets from UVA’s 24-3 loss to Illinois

UVA Football fans had plenty of reason to be frustrated after their Cavaliers went down to an ugly 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday. Last season's record-setting offense could only manage three points against a bottom-feeder Big...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?

Virginia fans couldn't wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they're looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn't really that big a deal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia-Illinois: Four things to watch

How does the Virginia O line stack up against the Illini?. Virginia ran for 259 yards in its 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1, but Illinois is not Richmond. The Illini allowed just 32 net rushing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia draws with VCU

The No. 5 Virginia women's soccer team closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, playing VCU to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers (7-0-1)...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7

You couldn't ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you're a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener

VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday. The defense and special teams played major roles in the win,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Five ideas for date nights (and mornings) in downtown Harrisonburg

If you are looking to reconnect with a loved one this fall, downtown Harrisonburg is home to more than 40 restaurants, cafes, five breweries and a cidery nearby. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has put together a list of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Traffic Alerts: Updates for week of Sept. 12-18

The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street in Charlottesville will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro man arrested on marijuana distribution charges

A Waynesboro man is in custody after police uncovered an undisclosed amount of money, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm in a search of a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue on Thursday. Lucas A. Smith, 22, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St. Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance. Also invited are the...
STAUNTON, VA

