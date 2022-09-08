Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
"That was a rough day at the office right there," Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn't just talking about the football part of things.
Augusta Free Press
Top 10 fan tweets from UVA’s 24-3 loss to Illinois
UVA Football fans had plenty of reason to be frustrated after their Cavaliers went down to an ugly 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday. Last season's record-setting offense could only manage three points against a bottom-feeder Big...
Augusta Free Press
Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?
Virginia fans couldn't wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they're looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn't really that big a deal.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia-Illinois: Four things to watch
How does the Virginia O line stack up against the Illini?. Virginia ran for 259 yards in its 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1, but Illinois is not Richmond. The Illini allowed just 32 net rushing...
Augusta Free Press
Hero ball doesn’t work for UVA in two notable instances in loss at Illinois
You talk to most coaches, whatever the sport, they'll tell you, they don't want their guys making hero plays. Two guys trying to make hero plays cost Virginia big-time in the Cavaliers' 24-3 loss at Illinois on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia draws with VCU
The No. 5 Virginia women's soccer team closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, playing VCU to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers (7-0-1)...
Augusta Free Press
JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7
You couldn't ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you're a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: Virginia rallies big time, knocks off Virginia Tech, 4-2
Virginia scored four goals in the final 20 minutes of action to rally from a one-goal deficit and capture a 4-2 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (3-2) jumped out to...
Augusta Free Press
VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener
VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday. The defense and special teams played major roles in the win,...
Augusta Free Press
VMI hosts Bucknell in 2022 home opener, looks to rebound from Week 1 loss
VMI Football hosts its home opener on Saturday, welcoming the Bucknell Bison to Foster Stadium for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. The Keydets (0-1) had a tall task for its season opener, falling to the 22nd-ranked Wake Forest...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
Augusta Free Press
Five ideas for date nights (and mornings) in downtown Harrisonburg
If you are looking to reconnect with a loved one this fall, downtown Harrisonburg is home to more than 40 restaurants, cafes, five breweries and a cidery nearby. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has put together a list of...
Augusta Free Press
State Police looking for driver of black sedan in I-81 accident that killed Massachusetts man
Virginia State Police is looking for the driver of a black sedan involved in a crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that took the life of a Massachusetts man on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash was reported...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Traffic Alerts: Updates for week of Sept. 12-18
The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street in Charlottesville will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department were dispatched to the report of a fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center on Crestwood Drive at 5:10 p.m. Friday. The first apparatus arrived...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case
Harrisonburg Police are investigating a case in which a senior female victim had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at a business in Harrisonburg on July 12. The male and female suspects used the victims...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro man arrested on marijuana distribution charges
A Waynesboro man is in custody after police uncovered an undisclosed amount of money, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm in a search of a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue on Thursday. Lucas A. Smith, 22, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday
The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St. Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance. Also invited are the...
