Martinez, GA

Comments / 6

TRUSTNOONE EVANS
3d ago

🤦🏿‍♂️Smh . Sorry a•• Mama probably ain't informed the baby sitter that his bad a•• will open 🚪 &/or will leave out the house and wander off if he do .

Reply(1)
4
 

WRDW-TV

Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on 6th Street in front of Delmac’s Store, the Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF.com

58-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local deputies continue search for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Debruhl was last seen July 25, at 8 a.m. She was last...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A babysitter was charged Tuesday after a 3-year-old was found wandering, deputies said. The boy was found in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies posted his photo on social media and child welfare...
MARTINEZ, GA
wfxg.com

Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody

A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates

(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

