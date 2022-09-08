Read full article on original website
TRUSTNOONE EVANS
3d ago
🤦🏿♂️Smh . Sorry a•• Mama probably ain't informed the baby sitter that his bad a•• will open 🚪 &/or will leave out the house and wander off if he do .
Reply(1)
4
WRDW-TV
Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on 6th Street in front of Delmac’s Store, the Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
WJBF.com
58-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
Woman arrested after allegedly striking victim with back of handgun in Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly striking someone with the back of a handgun. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Shalexis Olivia Ceaser, 25, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment. According to the incident report, the victim says she had gotten into a […]
CCSO: Child wanders around Martinez neighborhood while babysitter sleeps
A 3-year-old was found wandering through a Martinez neighborhood on Monday morning while the babysitter was reportedly asleep.
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman
Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about a deadly murder in a home along Augusta Road on Wednesday.
An alleged assault forcing local real estate agents to reconsider their personal safety when showing homes
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF )- “ When showing at home you should always stand behind the person if you’re walking into a room or downstairs or anything never want to be in front of them because that gives them an easy target” said Raven Martin, realtor. Raven Martin is thinking a lot these days about being alone […]
WRDW-TV
Local deputies continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Debruhl was last seen July 25, at 8 a.m. She was last...
WRDW-TV
Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A babysitter was charged Tuesday after a 3-year-old was found wandering, deputies said. The boy was found in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies posted his photo on social media and child welfare...
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
T.W. Josey teacher charged after investigators found drugs, weapons in home
A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.
WRDW-TV
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
Unknown White man still wanted for aggravated assault incident on Broad Street
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County is still looking for an unknown white man wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened May 1st, 2021 at 533 Broad Street. Authorities say the wanted man is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds, and he has a dark color beard with a slight graying in […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on Richmond County deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandon Keathley has been on paid administrative leave since he bonded out of jail in December 2020. He’s accused of hitting a fellow deputy in the head with a flashlight during an emergency call. Ever since, you the taxpayer, have been paying him to do...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
wgac.com
Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody
A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
WRDW-TV
Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
