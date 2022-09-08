Scientists develop web app for visualizing locality of COVID variants, clinical data

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Breaking down proteins: How starving cancer cells switch food sources
Cancer cells often grow in environments that are low in nutrients, and they cope with this challenge by switching their metabolism to using proteins as alternative "food". Building on genetic screens, an international team of scientists could identify the protein LYSET as part of a pathway that allows cancer cells to make this switch. Their findings are now published in the journal Science.
MedicalXpress
Researchers analyze LA's 'stunningly diverse' genetic ancestry to bring ethnic equity to precision medicine
Analyzing genetic ancestry data from a large genomic repository—the UCLA ATLAS Precision Health Biobank—researchers have found a highly diverse patient population that's consistent with the global diversity of Los Angeles—one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the world and an ideal location to pursue personalized, precision medicine for underrepresented populations.
MedicalXpress
Walking in a crowd: Biological motion induces contextual attraction effect
Human perception is not always a faithful representation of the physical world, as it can be significantly biased by the surrounding context. For example, the orientation of a vertical grating is perceived away from that of the surrounding gratings, and a sofa embedded in a living-room setting is easier to identify than the same sofa in an African plains background. The contextual effect, although taking into consideration the low-level physical properties or the semantic association between objects, has so far been rarely explored in the social domain.
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy before surgery induces complete response in more than half of patients with common skin cancer
In an international, multicenter Phase II clinical trial led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 63.3% of patients with stage II–IV cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery. The results were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Researchers just built a synthetic human gut microbiome. Now they can test it like never before
This can help engineer microbiome-based therapies in the future.
MedicalXpress
New technology to visualize axonal fiber bundles on the retina for early diagnosis of optic neuropathies
A research team led by the Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), with collaborators from the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine) and local and international partners, have developed a new technology ROTA (Retinal nerve fiber layer Optical Texture Analysis) to unveil the optical texture and trajectories of the axonal fiber bundles on the retina. ROTA outperforms the current clinical standards, attaining 15.0% to 28.4% higher in sensitivity in detecting early optic nerve damage in glaucoma—the leading cause of irreversible blindness. The research has been published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress
Leveraging data from wearable medical devices
Diabetes, and other chronic conditions like cancer or cardiovascular disease, require a lifetime of management. In recent years, a slew of wearable devices such as glucose monitors, activity trackers, heart rate monitors, and pulse oximeters have been adopted by patients and health care providers to track and manage these conditions more effectively. These devices are also a rich source of data that can be analyzed to better understand the factors and behaviors that lead to improved health outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Jumping gene found to be strongly linked to depression, fear and anxiety
First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
There are currently no effective treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as difficulties with socializing and communicating. A new study uses a computer-based protein interaction network to identify whether existing drugs could provide a new treatment approach. The researchers discovered that a common anti-diarrheal drug may have potential in treating the social difficulties associated with ASD.
MedicalXpress
Motivation-pleasure and expression are two latent factors underlying negative symptoms of schizophrenia patients
Negative symptoms such as reduced ability to experience of pleasure, lack of motivation and diminished ability to express emotional responses for relevant social interaction are strongly correlated with clinical and functional outcomes of schizophrenia. However, these symptoms usually respond poorly to conventional treatment. It is still not clearly known for the origins, mechanisms and factor structure of negative symptoms.
MedicalXpress
TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for treating aortic stenosis patients
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
MedicalXpress
Blocking FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, protects mice from cancer-induced cachexia
The severe muscle atrophy and weakness commonly associated with cancer growth (i.e., cachexia) can be prevented simply by being deprived of FNDC5, the precursor of the exercise hormone irisin, researchers from the Indiana University School of Medicine have found. When cancer patients develop cachexia, their bodies waste away. Cachexia is...
MedicalXpress
Study shows game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
MedicalXpress
T cells that 'nibble' tumors unwittingly help cancer evade the immune response
The immune system is equipped to respond not just to external invaders—think viruses, bacteria, and parasites—but also to internal threats, namely, cancer. Yet, frequently, malignancies overcome the immune system's defenses and evade detection. In a new study, researchers led by Serge Y. Fuchs of the School of Veterinary...
MedicalXpress
Novel bihormonal artificial pancreas beneficial after pancreatectomy
Patients after total pancreatectomy receiving a novel, fully closed-loop bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) using both insulin and glucagon, experience significantly more time spent in euglycemia than those receiving current diabetes care, according to a study published online Sept. 7 in JAMA Surgery. Charlotte L. van Veldhuisen, M.D., from the University...
MedicalXpress
Cell therapy improves progression-free survival in advanced melanoma, first phase 3 study shows
A novel treatment strategy with personalized cell therapy significantly improves progression-free survival compared to standard immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, according to ground-breaking results reported at the ESMO Congress 2022 from the phase 3 M14TIL trial. "This study shows for the first time in a randomized, controlled trial that...
MedicalXpress
Where you live may impact how likely you are to take your blood pressure meds
People who live in large urban areas may be less likely to take prescribed medications for high blood pressure and less likely to have a primary care provider than those living in smaller rural communities, new research suggests. The findings also suggest there are regional differences, with those living in...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosed in 0.1 percent of neonates
Few neonates have severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, and most are asymptomatic or develop mild illness, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in Pediatrics. Joan Devin, from Children's Health of Orange County in California, and colleagues described the incidence, presentation, and clinical outcomes of neonatal COVID-19....
MedicalXpress
Study suggests breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infection may confer extra protection to vaccinees
Long-lasting immune cells that specifically recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus were found in the noses of people who were infected following vaccination. These virus-specific T cells, which were not present in those who had only been vaccinated, are expected to confer an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, according to scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, whose findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Comments / 0